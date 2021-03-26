Zach Wilson Goes Viral on Pro Day

Zach Wilson has been rising up NFL Draft boards ever since the start of the 2020 college football season. Wilson opted out his senior season and turned pro in January. Friday was the day a lot of NFL scouts have been waiting for - pro day. NFL GMs, head coaches, offensive coordinators, and scouts had the opportunity to see Wilson in person for the first time.

Wilson's workout was extremely impressive. He went through a scripted throwing routine of approximately 60 throws in which he showcased his ability to make off-platform throws, adjust throwing angles, and change the velocity on his throws. You can watch highlights from Wilson's pro day here:



According to one NFL scout that attended pro day, Wilson cemented himself as the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft:

The New York Jets hold the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Their GM, head coach, and offensive coordinator were all in attendance for Wilson's pro day.

One of Wilson's throws was deemed the "throw of the Pro Day season right now." Shortly after the throw was put in social media, it went viral. Below are some of the best social media reactions to Wilson's off-balance 60-yard bomb to former BYU WR Aleva Hifo:

