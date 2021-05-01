The Panthers Select Brady Christensen in the Third Round of the NFL Draft

Christensen becomes the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since Scott Young was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

The Carolina Panthers have selected Brady Christensen in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Christensen, a three-year starter at left tackle for BYU, becomes the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since since Scott Young was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

Christensen was only a two-star recruit when he signed with BYU out of Bountiful High School (UT) in 2015. After graduation, Christensen left to serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in New Zealand. After redshirting in 2017, he started for BYU at left tackle from 2018 to 2020.

Christensen was phenomenal in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Christensen's 2020 season was second only to Kyle Pitts' 2020 season as the highest-graded season by an offensive player since 2014:

PFF also gave Christensen the best 2020 pass-blocking grade of all draft-eligible tackles. He played 385 pass-blocking snaps - allowing only three pressures and one sack.

Christensen was also prolific in run blocking throughout his career at BYU. Christensen's career run-blocking grade was third best in the 2021 class.

Throughout his career, Christensen has been underrated as a prospect

