The Strengths of BYU Football DE Uriah Leiataua

Casey Lundquist

About one week ago, one of our readers asked for a breakdown of Uriah Leiataua's strengths at DE. Today, we're going to use Leiataua's performance against Utah State to talk about his strengths. I clipped a few of his best plays from that game in the video above. 

In an earlier series, I chose Leiataua as one of ten players on the roster that are primed for a breakout season:

Uriah Leiataua showed flashes last year after suffering various injuries as an underclassman. In 2019, he recorded 19 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. Against Utah State, Leiataua was named on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. Leiataua's abilities align with a four-down front which is the scheme that BYU ran during spring ball. A new scheme could set up Leiataua for a big Senior season. Leiataua is my pick for the player who will lead the team in sacks at the end of the season.

Below, I'll use three specific clips to talk about three of Leiataua's strengths. 

Speed

Leiataua has good speed off the edge.  On this play, Leiataua lines up on the inside shoulder of the tackle. After the snap, Leiataua uses his speed to beat the tackle to the outside and flush Jordan Love out of the pocket where Max Tooley is waiting to make the tackle. You'll see another clip of Leiataua's speed in a moment.

Hands

Leiataua uses his hands really well. On this play, the tackle isn't able to check Leiataua before he presures Love. According to my stopwatch, Leiataua is pressuring love ~2.15 seconds after the snap. His 

Motor

First of all, I mentioned another video that would display Leiataua's speed - here it is.

Leiataua's motor was on display throughout this game, but this play was one of my favorites to watch. Leaitaua runs a stunt inside and is essentially taken out of the play. Instead of giving up on the play, Leaitaua chases down the Running Back from behind.

