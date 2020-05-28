The Ten Best Images from the 2019 BYU Football Season

One thing I've enjoyed about my new gig at Sports Illustrated has been going through the vast database of photos from prior BYU games. I wrote this article to let everyone enjoy some of the best shots taken from the last season. It's worth noting that these aren't necessarily the best moments from the prior season, but the best photos from the last season. However, a good photo becomes great when it's combined with a pivotal moment in the season. Enjoy!

10. Khyiris Tonga Scores a Touchdown

Khyiris Tonga scores a touchdown from the scrum package in what many anticipated would be his final game at Lavell Edwdwards Stadium. Instead, Tonga decided to forego the NFL Draft and return to BYU for his Senior season.

9. Jaren Hall Scores a Touchdown against USF

Jaren Hall rushes for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter against USF.

8. Max Tooley's Ambitious Pick Six Attempt

Max Tooley reaches for the end zone...from the 7-yard line. I loved Tooley's desire to get in the end zone on this play, even though he had no chance to score. It made for a great shot - you can see that he is barely inside the 10-yard line, yet he reaches for the pick six.

7. Emmanuel Esukpa Maintains his Balance

Emmanuel Esukpa loses a shoe and maintains his balance to gain extra yards. The throwback uniforms were a clean look.

6. Micah Simon One-Handed Grab

Micah Simon extends for a one-handed grab on a deep throw from Zach Wilson. It's absolutely a shame that this catch was negated by a penalty.

5. BYU Celebrates Against Utah State

Deseret News deserves the credit for taking this photo. Unfortunately, the photo database doesn't have pictures from BYU's 2019 matchup against Utah State. These uniforms were too nice to be excluded from this list.

4. Keanu Hill - TD or Not?

Keanu Hill reaches for his first touchdown in a BYU uniform. What happened first? The knee out of bounds or the ball over the pylon?

3. Ty'Son Williams Walks it off Against Tennessee

This moment was so great that it deserves two pictures on our list.

2. Dax Milne TD against USC

Everything about this play was perfect: the throw, the catch, the picture.

1. Micah Simon Shocks Tennessee

The most pivotal play of the 2019 season captured in one shot. To fully appreciate this image, you have to observe the reactions of Tennessee fans in the background.

