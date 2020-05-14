The Three Best NFL Matchups of Former BYU Cougars in 2020

“BYU has had 142 players get drafted by the NFL and another 193 get NFL opportunities as free agents. BYU has had 11 first round picks, with the most recent being Ziggy Ansah as the No. 5 overall pick to the Detroit Lions in 2013” (BYUCougars.com). Currently, there are 13 former-cougars on NFL depth charts. Here are 3 matchups you wont want to miss:

1. (Week 5) Dolphins vs 49ers

For BYU Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (Miami) and Fred Warner (San Francisco) will take the field against each other for the first time in their professional careers. Kyle Van Noy – who recently signed a four-year $51 million contract with the Dolphins – is expected to be one of the leaders on the Miami defense this season. Fred Warner, a former BYU LB, helped lead the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. He attributed much of his success to Kyle Van Noy, his Week 5 foe. “Kyle Van Noy went to BYU and kind of took me under his wing, and he was a film junkie. I kind of took that from him. And then once you get to the NFL, it's a whole ‘nother ball game. You can't just go out there just hoping you're going to figure things out. You've got to be able to anticipate what's going on” (NBC Sports).

2. (Week 9) 49ers vs Packers

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will replay the 2019 NFC Conference Championship game in week 9 of the 2020 season. Packer’s RB Jamaal Williams holds multiple school records at BYU; Williams holds the record for most rushing yards (3,901), attempts (726), 100-yard games (16), and single-game rushing yards (286). During 2019 Williams rushed 460 yards for one touchdown. Speaking of the Packer’s RB duo Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, the Packers reported,“the tandem's production and versatility shined through in the first season of Head Coach Matt LaFleur's offense… Williams added over 700 combined rushing and receiving yards and tied for the team lead in receiving TDs with five.” But, will Fred Warner and the 49ers’ defense be able to stop the Packers’ deadly pair of running-backs? Warner has certainly played a crucial role in the 49ers’ defense. “I feel like it's an honor just to be able to be out there and have the green dot and give the calls,” Warner said to NBC Sports. “I take a lot of pride in that, and I try and make sure I'm the most prepared every single week with my own preparation individually, outside of our meeting rooms and stuff like that, just making sure I'm watching tape.”This is certainly a match-up of BYU greats that Cougar fans will not want to miss.

3. (Week 15) Chiefs vs Saints

Super Bowl LIV Champions – the Kansas City Chiefs – will travel host Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints in week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season. The Chiefs, led by head coach Andy Reid – former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant coach – have two former cougars on their depth chart: Daniel “Dirty Dan” Sorensen and UDFA Aleva Hifo. During the 2019 season, Dirty Dan had 57 total tackles and 2 interceptions. After a crucial 4th down stop last post-season, ESPN reported that “Chiefs’ ‘Dirty Dan’ Sorensen [is] no longer flying under the radar.” Taysom Hill – The New Orleans Saints utility quarterback is certainly not performing unnoticed either. Hill recently signed a 21 million dollar deal to keep him in New Orleans through the 2021 season. Though Hill is rostered as a QB, he had 6 receiving TDs last season – that’s more than Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. (4) and Packers’ Devonte Adams (5). Hill and the versatile New Orleans offense will pose a serious challenge for ‘Dirty Dan’ and the 2019 champion Chiefs.

Here is the complete list of former-Cougar matchups during the 2020 NFL season:

Week 1

· Ravens vs Browns

Week 2

· Jets vs 49ers

· Chargers vs Chiefs

Week 3

· Saints vs Packers

Week 5

· Dolphins vs 49ers

· Saints vs Chargers

Week 6

· Chargers vs Jets

· 49ers vs Rams

Week 7

· Chargers vs Dolphins

Week 8

· Jets vs Chiefs

· Dolphins vs Rams

Week 9

· 49ers vs Packers

Week 10

· Dolphins vs Jets

· Saints vs 49ers

Week 12

· Jets vs Dolphins

· Rams vs 49ers

Week 14

· Dolphins vs Chiefs

· Browns vs Ravens

Week 15

· Rams vs Jets

· Saints vs Chiefs

Week 16

· Jets vs Browns

Week 17

· Chiefs vs Chargers