CougsDaily home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

The Washington Football Team Selects Dax Milne in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Milne arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on.
Author:

With the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected BYU wide receiver Dax Milne. Milne was the top target for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson last season - he had 1,118 receiving yards on 70 receptions (17.0 avg) and 8 touchdowns. Milne's best game in 2020 came against Houston where he had 184 receiving yards on 9 receptions, and he scored 3 touchdowns including the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Milne arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on. After seeing playing time as a true freshman in 2018, Milne was awarded a scholarship for the 2019 season. 

Dax Milne vs North Alabama

Dax Milne played very well in BYU's most important games last season. Against #21 Boise State, Milne had 99 receiving yards. Against #18 Coastal Carolina and San Diego State, Milne had 106 receiving yards. As mentioned above, Milne had 184 yards against Houston. You can check out a few of Milne's career highlights here:

Dax Milne Pro Day

40-yard Dash: 4.54

3-Cone Drill: 6.85

20-Yard Shuffle: 4.19

Vertical: 31"

Broad Jump: 9'6"

Bench Press: 14 reps

Milne becomes the first wide receiver drafted out of BYU since Austin Collie in 2009. He would be only the third BYU wide receiver drafted since 1988 - Todd Watkins was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Dax Milne vs North Alabama

The Washington Football Team Selects Dax Milne in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Milne arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on.

BYU Football Chris Wilcox against Wisconsin

The Buccaneers Select Chris Wilcox in the Seventh Round of the NFL Draft

Wilcox is the first BYU defensive back to be drafted since Derwin Gray in 1993.

Khyiris Tonga sacks Troy QB

The Chicago Bears Select Khyiris Tonga in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Khyiris Tonga was a four-year starter at defensive tackle for BYU.

Brady Christensen

The Panthers Select Brady Christensen in the Third Round of the NFL Draft

Christensen becomes the first offensive lineman drafted out of BYU since Scott Young was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2005.

byu-football-defensive-coordinator-ilaisa-tuiaki

Victory Vaka Commits to BYU

Vaka is a defensive lineman out of California.

zach wilson nfl draft new york jets

Listen: Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh Welcome Zach Wilson to New York

Listen to the call between Zach Wilson and the New York Jets front office before they selected Wilson as the second pick in the NFL Draft.

zach wilson

Watch: Zach Wilson Celebrates with Jets Fans

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second pick in the NFL Draft.

zach wilson

Zach Wilson Becomes the Highest NFL Draft Pick out of BYU

The New York Jets have selected BYU's Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.