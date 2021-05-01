The Washington Football Team Selects Dax Milne in the Seventh Round of the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 258th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected BYU wide receiver Dax Milne. Milne was the top target for BYU quarterback Zach Wilson last season - he had 1,118 receiving yards on 70 receptions (17.0 avg) and 8 touchdowns. Milne's best game in 2020 came against Houston where he had 184 receiving yards on 9 receptions, and he scored 3 touchdowns including the game-sealing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Milne arrived at BYU as a preferred walk-on. After seeing playing time as a true freshman in 2018, Milne was awarded a scholarship for the 2019 season.

Dax Milne played very well in BYU's most important games last season. Against #21 Boise State, Milne had 99 receiving yards. Against #18 Coastal Carolina and San Diego State, Milne had 106 receiving yards. As mentioned above, Milne had 184 yards against Houston. You can check out a few of Milne's career highlights here:

Dax Milne Pro Day

40-yard Dash: 4.54

3-Cone Drill: 6.85

20-Yard Shuffle: 4.19

Vertical: 31"

Broad Jump: 9'6"

Bench Press: 14 reps

Milne becomes the first wide receiver drafted out of BYU since Austin Collie in 2009. He would be only the third BYU wide receiver drafted since 1988 - Todd Watkins was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

