Three BYU Basketball Players Primed for a Breakout Season

There's been a lot of hype surrounding the incoming class of BYU basketball players - and for good reason. BYU has signed high school players, JUCO transfers, and traditional transfers that will make an impact in the future. Today, let's turn our attention to the returning players and talk about three guys that are primed for a breakout season.

First, allow me to define "breakout season." In my eyes, a breakout season is mostly based on statistical improvement from one year to the next. For example, Alex Barcello did not make my list. I think Barcello will play a much bigger role within the offense this season; however, he averaged 9.3 points per game last season (Sports Reference) and I expect him to stay around ~9 to ~11 points per game. Without further ado, here are three returning players that could have a breakout season for BYU basketball.

Gavin Baxter

Gavin Baxter sat out most of last season with a shoulder injury. He appeared in seven games towards the end of the season where he averaged 1.3 points per game. Baxter's length and athleticism (you can watch his highlights in the video above) make him a very intriguing prospect - he has the potential to take a huge step forward in his JR campaign. Baxter will compete against some very talented players in the front court, but I expect Baxter to be a key part of the second unit and score ~5 to ~7 points per game.

Connor Harding

Harding has averaged 6 points per game in both seasons at BYU. (Sports Reference). Harding battled injuries last season that slowed his development. This year, BYU's coaching staff will look to Harding to be one of the primary ball handlers. I expect Harding to average close to ~10 points per game as a Junior.

Wyatt Lowell

Wyatt Lowell sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Lowell transferred from UVU when Mark Pope accepted the BYU coaching job. Lowell was the WAC Freshman of the year at UVU after he played very well towards the end of his Freshman campaign. Lowell is listed at 6'10 and he shoots well from deep - he shot 37.6% from the 3-point line at UVU. After another year of development during his redshirt season, I expect Lowell to make an impact for BYU in 2020. Check of some of Lowell's Freshman highlights:

