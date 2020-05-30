CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Three Goals for the BYU Football Defensive Line in 2020

Casey Lundquist

It's no secret, BYU struggled to pressure the Quarterback in 2019. Here are three goals for the BYU Defensive Line heading into 2020.

1. Two Sacks Per Game

BYU averaged 1.31 sacks per game which was good for 117th in the country last season. That number simply must improve if BYU wants to take a big step forward on defense. 

Averaging 2 sacks would be a big improvement over last season - approximately 45 spots in the team sack rankings. Is that a stretch goal? Based off last season, maybe. However, 72 schools averaged at least 2 sacks per game last season. I think this is an attainable goal for BYU who hopes to create more havoc on defense.

2. Fewer Rotations

Part of BYU's scheme in 2019 included a lot of substitutions along the DL. In 2020, I'd like to see fewer rotations from this group. I want the best players on the field as much as possible. That may require some tweaks to the conditioning program, but I think the benefits outweigh the costs.

3. Find Future Playmakers

BYU will lose Zac Dawe, Bracken El-Bakri, Uriah Leiataua, Khyiris Tonga, and Jeddy Tuiloma to graduation after this season. Most, if not all, of those guys will compete for spots in the two-deep this fall. These players will leave massive holes for BYU to fill in 2021.

BYU welcomes some new faces to the DL in 2020 namely Fisher Jackson, Alema Pilimai, Seleti Fevaleaki, Freddy Livai and Tyler Batty among others. BYU needs playmakers to emerge from this group in 2020 to solidy a future foundation at DL. 

What goal would you set for the DL in 2020?

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 - Chaz Ah You

This is the continuation of a series where we'll countdown 10 BYU Football players that are primed for a breakout season.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Target Kimo Makaneole Updates His Recruitment

Kimo Makaneole is an Offensive Tackle prospect out of Florida with more than 25 offers.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Counting Down NCAA Football Ratings for BYU Football Roster: 40-44

Without live sports it's time to get creative. Here are our projected "NCAA Football 21" ratings for BYU if the game was made in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Tight Ends: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

BYU Football returns a dynamic stable of Tight Ends in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Turns Their Attention to Transfer Daivien Williamson

Daivien Williamson is a PG transfer from East Tennessee State and a top BYU Basketball target

Casey Lundquist

The Ten Best Images from the 2019 BYU Football Season

Take a look at the ten best pictures taken during the 2019 BYU Football Season.

Casey Lundquist

Where BYU Football Falls in the New CBS Sports 130 Rankings

CBS Sports ranked all FBS college football teams from 1 to 130. See where BYU lands in their latest rankings.

Casey Lundquist

Mac McClung to...

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart on His Relationship with John Beck

BYU Football extended an offer to QB Jaxson Dart. Catch up on the latest in his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart on Receiving a BYU Offer

BYU Football extended an offer to QB Jaxson Dart. Catch up on the latest in his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist