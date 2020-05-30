Three Goals for the BYU Football Defensive Line in 2020

It's no secret, BYU struggled to pressure the Quarterback in 2019. Here are three goals for the BYU Defensive Line heading into 2020.

1. Two Sacks Per Game

BYU averaged 1.31 sacks per game which was good for 117th in the country last season. That number simply must improve if BYU wants to take a big step forward on defense.

Averaging 2 sacks would be a big improvement over last season - approximately 45 spots in the team sack rankings. Is that a stretch goal? Based off last season, maybe. However, 72 schools averaged at least 2 sacks per game last season. I think this is an attainable goal for BYU who hopes to create more havoc on defense.

2. Fewer Rotations

Part of BYU's scheme in 2019 included a lot of substitutions along the DL. In 2020, I'd like to see fewer rotations from this group. I want the best players on the field as much as possible. That may require some tweaks to the conditioning program, but I think the benefits outweigh the costs.

3. Find Future Playmakers

BYU will lose Zac Dawe, Bracken El-Bakri, Uriah Leiataua, Khyiris Tonga, and Jeddy Tuiloma to graduation after this season. Most, if not all, of those guys will compete for spots in the two-deep this fall. These players will leave massive holes for BYU to fill in 2021.

BYU welcomes some new faces to the DL in 2020 namely Fisher Jackson, Alema Pilimai, Seleti Fevaleaki, Freddy Livai and Tyler Batty among others. BYU needs playmakers to emerge from this group in 2020 to solidy a future foundation at DL.

What goal would you set for the DL in 2020?

