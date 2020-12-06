Three Updated Goals for the 2020 BYU Football Season

BYU's dream season came to an end on Saturday night when the Cougars came up one yard short against Coastal Carolina. BYU made too many critical mistakes at critical times, and they ran out of time to make a heroic comeback. With a NY6 bowl no longer on the table, here are three updated goals for BYU in 2020:

1. Let Zach Wilson Sling It

It's very likely that Zach Wilson will declare for the NFL draft after the season. For his final games in a BYU uniform, I want to see Zach Wilson throw 30+ times per game.

2. Find a PAC-12 Opponent on December 19

The PAC-12 will play games on December 19th. If a PAC-12 team is forced to cancel due to COVID-19, it would be fun to see BYU face a P5 opponent this season. Even though the Cougars lost to Coastal Carolina, BYU has the talent to compete against P5 teams.

3. Win Out

BYU has San Diego State and a bowl game left on their schedule. Playing 10 games thus far is an impressive accomplishment during a global pandemic, but going 11-1 during a pandemic would be even more impressive. A one-loss season would be a major step in the right direction for this BYU football program.

