Braxton Fely Commits to BYU

Fely is a defensive lineman out of Timpview
BYU received its second 2022 commit in as many days when Braxton Fely committed to the Cougars. Fely, who held competing offers from Utah State, Colorado State, and Air Force, can play multiple spots along the defensive line.

"First off I would like to thank my family for always being there for me and believing in me. I would also like to thank my coaches for teaching me and helping me through the years! I would also like to thank all of those who have helped me through this journey. Friends, family, and coaches! With that being said, I am committing to Brigham Young University!! GO COUGS!!" - Braxton Fely

Fely preps just down the road from Lavell Edwards Stadium at Timpview High School. He played alongside fellow BYU signees Logan Fano and Raider Damuni last season.

Braxton Fely

Photo credit: Twitter @Braxton_Fely

Listed at 6'2 240 lbs., Fely is a versatile defensive lineman who has the potential to become a major contributor for BYU in the future. You can check out his junior film below:

Fely received the BYU offer in January - he had originally planned on making his college decision "either during the next football season or after the season." His recent visit to BYU changed that timeline, and Fely opted to verbally pledge to the Cougars.

