NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Todd McShay Projects Zach Wilson to the Jets in Latest Mock Draft

Wilson moved up a couple spots in McShay's latest mock draft.
Author:
BYU Football Zach Wilson

BYU QB Zach Wilson in a dominant victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In the most recent and relevant NFL mock drafts, Zach Wilson was a consensus top-five pick. Wilson has soared up NFL draft boards over the last few months, and he continues to see his draft stock increase seemingly every week. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Wilson to the New York Jets with the second overall pick.

Here is an excerpt from McShay's explanation his decision to move Wilson up two spots in his latest draft:

"What the Jets do here will alter how the draft plays out -- but this projection is more about the spot than the team because, frankly, the Jets have some evaluating and decision-making ahead. We know they are listening to offers for QB Sam Darnold, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are aggressively pursuing a trade. Regardless, this much is pretty clear to me: If Darnold is traded, Wilson should be the pick. And if New York keeps Darnold, I think a team -- perhaps Carolina -- will jump on the chance to move up to take Wilson here.

The BYU signal-caller is tough in the pocket but can also create when it all breaks down, and he excelled on the deep ball this season, hitting 20 of 27 passes thrown at least 30 yards downfield."

In McShay's projections, Wilson was one of four quarterbacks selected in the first four picks. McShay projected a trade by the Carolina Panthers to move up and draft Trey Lance with with third overall pick. Then he projected Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

Todd McShay Projects Zach Wilson to the Jets in Latest Mock Draft

Wilson moved up a couple spots in McShay's latest mock draft.

Caleb Lohner BYU Basketball

NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

A look at where national analysts have BYU in their projected brackets.

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat BYU Football

An Early Look at the 2021 BYU Football Roster

Looking ahead at the 2021 BYU football roster.

BYU Football Miles Davis and Chris Jackson

Where BYU & Its Opponents Rank in the First SP+ Projections

Bill Connelly released his first SP+ ratings ahead of the 2021 college football season on Tuesday.

Brandon Averette BYU Basketball

How to Watch, Listen, or Stream BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

Getting you ready for BYU basketball vs Gonzaga on ESPN.

BYU Football Zach Wilson

Updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

Wilson is a consensus top-five pick in recent NFL mock drafts.

Matt Haarms BYU Basketball

KenPom Predicts BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

BYU and Gonzaga tip off Monday night on ESPN.

USATSI_15436201_168390393_lowres

ESPN BPI Predicts BYU Basketball vs Gonzaga

BYU looks to defeat Gonzaga for a second consecutive year at the Marriott Center.