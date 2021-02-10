Todd McShay Projects Zach Wilson to the Jets in Latest Mock Draft

BYU QB Zach Wilson in a dominant victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

In the most recent and relevant NFL mock drafts, Zach Wilson was a consensus top-five pick. Wilson has soared up NFL draft boards over the last few months, and he continues to see his draft stock increase seemingly every week. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projected Wilson to the New York Jets with the second overall pick.

Here is an excerpt from McShay's explanation his decision to move Wilson up two spots in his latest draft:

"What the Jets do here will alter how the draft plays out -- but this projection is more about the spot than the team because, frankly, the Jets have some evaluating and decision-making ahead. We know they are listening to offers for QB Sam Darnold, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are aggressively pursuing a trade. Regardless, this much is pretty clear to me: If Darnold is traded, Wilson should be the pick. And if New York keeps Darnold, I think a team -- perhaps Carolina -- will jump on the chance to move up to take Wilson here. The BYU signal-caller is tough in the pocket but can also create when it all breaks down, and he excelled on the deep ball this season, hitting 20 of 27 passes thrown at least 30 yards downfield."

In McShay's projections, Wilson was one of four quarterbacks selected in the first four picks. McShay projected a trade by the Carolina Panthers to move up and draft Trey Lance with with third overall pick. Then he projected Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons with the fourth overall pick.