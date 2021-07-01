Trevin Ostler Commits to BYU Football

During the month of June, the BYU football program received nine verbal pledges from prospects ranging from the class of 2021 to the class of 2024. On the first day of July, the wave of commitments continued when Trevin Ostler committed to the Cougars. Ostler is an offensive tackle prospect out of Bountiful High School.

Photo Credit: Twitter @OstlerTrevin

After receiving an offer from UNLV a few weeks ago, Ostler took an unofficial visit to BYU where he received an offer from BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk.

Ostler had also been in contact with Oregon State throughout his recruitment. Instead of waiting for more offers to come in during his senior season, Ostler shut down his recruitment and committed to BYU.

"I always hear that it takes a village to raise kids. My village brought me to Provo. Excited to announce that I have officially COMMITTED to BYU! Thank you to [Coach Sitake], [Coach Funk], [Coach Ah You], and [Coach Roderick] for this unbelievable opportunity!" - Trevin Ostler

Ostler moves very well for a player who is listed at 6'5, 235 pounds. In fact, he has also played some tight end at camps this Summer. You can check out a few clips of Ostler playing tight end below.

Once he has time time in BYU's strength and conditioning program, he has the athleticism and frame to be a solid contributor for BYU.

