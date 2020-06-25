On February 22, Mark Pope coached the Cougars to an exciting 91-78 victory over the number two Gonzaga Bulldogs when they visited the Marriott Center in February.

Senior forward, Yoeli Childs led the Cougars with 28 points and 10 rebounds on the night. “Gonzaga is a great team,” Childs said after the game. “They made their runs and they had great players out there making great plays, but nothing they did slowed us down.” (BYU Athletics)

Greg Wrubell – The Voice of the Cougars - described the Cougars victory as an “unbelievable scene” in Provo. As the last 60 seconds expired he exclaimed, “These boys have done it! What a team!” (BYU Radio)

Early Tuesday afternoon BYU hoops newcomer Matt Haarms and senior guard Evan Troy presented Greg Wrubell with a framed picture of the “unbelievable scene” Wrubell described in his radio broadcast.

Wrubell shared the presentation of the gift from the BYU basketball team via his Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Special delivery to the office today, from [Coach Mark Pope], courtesy of his guys [Evan Troy] and [Matt Haarms]; great to see these two and to have this magnificent memento from a glorious game!”

Greg Wrubell is the Director of Broadcast Media at BYU and the play-by-play radio broadcaster for BYU football, men’s basketball, and women’s soccer.

