Update: Hinckley Ropati Will Have Three Years of Eligibility at BYU

Hinckley Ropati committed to BYU last week as a JUCO RB from Cerritos. Yesterday, new broke that JUCO football will be postponed until the spring. I caught up with Ropati to discuss how that announcement will impact his eligibility at BYU.



Like we've mentioned, BYU is tight on scholarships so the Ropati's enrollment plan is fluid. With that being said, Ropati tells Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at BYU in January. There won't be JUCO football this fall and Ropati only played one season at Cerritos meaning he will have three years of eligibility at BYU.

A few things stand out when I watch Ropati's Freshman film at Cerritos JC:

1. Physicality

You don't draw comparisons to Fui Vakapuna without being a very tough and physical runner - Ropati is exactly that. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry as a Freshman due in large part to his yards after contact. Ropati will bring a unique skillset to BYU's backfield.

2. Vision

Ropati's ability to hit the right hole at the right time stands out on film. BYU has had a few running backs in recent years that have struggled to hit the correct hole. Ropati is fast enough that his physicality, vision, and quickness will make him a weapon for BYU's offense.

3. Willing Blocker in Pass Protection

BYU places an extra emphasis on a running back's ability to block is pass pro. Hinckley is a willing blocker in pass protection which is a skill that will help him find playing time.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI