Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

It's been a while since BYU basketball fell to 15-5 on the season when they lost to #1 Gonzaga. Despite 10 days between games, BYU is still a consensus NCAA tournament team according to national analysts. Here are the most recent NCAA tournament projections for BYU:

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #8 seed in his latest bracketology, up from a #9 seed the week before. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #9 Xavier for an opportunity to play (most likely) #1 Baylor in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has at least an 80% chance to make the NCAA tournament. The Cougars dropped below the 80% threshold a few weeks ago when they lost to Pepperdine.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #9 seed in his latest projections. He has BYU facing #8 Saint Louis in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Baylor.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #10 seed. The Cougars would face #7 Florida for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Virginia and #15 James Madison.

