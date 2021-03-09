NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Publish date:

Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from a #7 seed to an #8 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.
Author:

BYU men's basketball advanced to the WCC championship game with a win over Pepperdine on Monday night. The Cougars will take on #1 Gonzaga on Tuesday night for a chance to win their first WCC tournament championship. Whether they win or lose on Tuesday night, BYU is a lock for the NCAA tournament. Below are the updated NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #7 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #10 Rutgers for an opportunity to play either #2 Alabama or #15 Siena in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has better than a 90% chance to make the NCAA tournament.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #8 seed in his latest projections - down from a #7 seed last week. He has BYU facing #9 Wichita State in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Michigan.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #7 seed. The Cougars would face #10 UCLA for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Alabama and #15 Georgia State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 North Carolina in the first round.

