Updated NCAA Tournament Projections for BYU Basketball

BYU ranged from a #7 seed to an #8 seed in the latest NCAA tournament projections.

BYU men's basketball advanced to the WCC championship game with a win over Pepperdine on Monday night. The Cougars will take on #1 Gonzaga on Tuesday night for a chance to win their first WCC tournament championship. Whether they win or lose on Tuesday night, BYU is a lock for the NCAA tournament. Below are the updated NCAA tournament projections for BYU.

ESPN Joe Lunardi

Lunardi has BYU penciled in as a #7 seed in his latest bracketology. In Lunardi's projections, the Cougars would face #10 Rutgers for an opportunity to play either #2 Alabama or #15 Siena in the second round.

According to Lunardi, BYU has better than a 90% chance to make the NCAA tournament.

CBS Jerry Palm

Jerry Palm put BYU as a #8 seed in his latest projections - down from a #7 seed last week. He has BYU facing #9 Wichita State in the first round for an opportunity to play ( most likely) #1 Michigan.

Fox College Hoops

Fox College Hoops has BYU as a #7 seed. The Cougars would face #10 UCLA for an opportunity to play the winner of #2 Alabama and #15 Georgia State.

Andy Katz

Andy Katz put BYU as an #8 seed. He has BYU facing #9 North Carolina in the first round.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI