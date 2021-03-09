Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

The Jets, the Falcons, or the Panthers. Where will Zach Wilson end up?

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. Below are updated NFL Draft Projections for Zach Wilson.

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 4

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Commentary: "The Falcons have several defensive needs, but they go grab Matt Ryan's successor. Though the two passers have very different skill sets, Wilson will benefit immensely from sitting behind the 2016 league MVP.."

NBC

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "His arm is legitimately special. Level of competition questions are legit. So are those about his frame. But he can manipulate a football in such a way few others can."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "The Panthers make a bold move here to go up and get a quarterback. The Jets will stockpile picks and stick with Sam Darnold in this scenario."

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 8

Team: Carolina Panthers

Commentary: "Both Carolina and Denver will be unhappy with their quarterback situation, and there’s no reason for them not to roll the dice on that position. The Panthers could go with any of the top quarterbacks on the board here, but they go with Wilson because of the playmaking ability."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Zach Wilson is the pick. Granted, there is much to be played out with the Jets’ quarterback saga. Will they trade Sam Darnold? The needle is leaning towards likely. Can they trade for Watson? Not any time soon."