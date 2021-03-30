Updated NFL Mock Draft Projections for Zach Wilson

For the first time, Zach Wilson was the consensus second overall pick in the most recent mock drafts.

If Zach Wilson is selected before the fifth overall pick, he will become the highest NFL Draft pick in BYU history. In the most recent and relevant mock drafts, Wilson was the consensus second overall pick after impressing during his pro day. Below are the updated NFL mock drafts.

Fox Sports

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Sam Darnold has shown flashes, but they haven't come frequently enough to justify the massive jump in salary he’ll soon be due. With all due respect to the bigger, stronger-armed Lawrence, Wilson is the most accurate passer in this draft, giving him a good chance of unseating Darnold in open competition (or leading to Darnold being traded)."

NFL.com

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Wilson made some big, splashy throws at his pro day, and my guess is the Jets are locked in on him being the new face of the offense."

CBS Sports

CBS Analyst Pete Prisco:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "They would be moving on from Sam Darnold with this pick, but if Wilson is what some think he will become, it's the right move. Wilson has some Aaron Rodgers to his game"

CBS Analyst Chris Trapasso:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Josh Edwards:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

CBS Analyst Ryan Wilson:

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Pro Football Focus

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Multiple analysts have said the Jets are locking into former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in April. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said an NFL scout texted him during BYU’s Pro Day on Friday: “Draft starts at 3. Wilson going 2.”

Fortunately for Jets fans, Wilson is the best-case scenario for the team. Betting on the elusive fourth-year breakout from Sam Darnold is not New York’s quickest path to relevance again. Wilson is PFF’s No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft and a much better prospect than Darnold was even before his career derailed into a series of “wow” throws on Twitter and helpless optimism.

PFF's Mike Renner also recently compared Wilson and Ohio State’s Justin Fields in an article for PFF.com, in which he said:

“The only way I’d go Fields over Wilson is if I had an offensive coordinator who needed a rushing threat at the quarterback position. Otherwise, Fields' issues with holding onto the ball combined with Wilson’s elite off-platform ability and arm talent ultimately gives the BYU quarterback the nod.”

PFF’s Seth Galina also praised Wilson in his article comparing the former Cougars quarterback to another significant pre-draft riser in Joe Burrow, calling out Wilson’s notable arm talent as a key separator between the two prospects. And no quarterback in college football posted a higher grade than Wilson in 2020."

Pro Football Network

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Team: New York Jets

Commentary: "Despite the Jets being quiet in terms of Sam Darnold, there is a growing sentiment that Darnold is on his way out, with Zach Wilson set to be their starting QB in 2021.

There has been some talk the Jets could target an offensive lineman here. Still, with plenty of intriguing linemen available later in the first round and into the second round, the Jets go after a new, shiny QB."