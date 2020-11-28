SI.com
Urban Meyer: BYU 'Should Be Much Higher' in the College Football Playoff Rankings

Casey Lundquist

The Fox 'Big Noon Kickoff' team spent an entire segment talking about the evaluation process of the College Football Committee. During the segment, they discussed the need for more evaluators and Urban Meyer revealed that he spent hours evaluating BYU and Cincinnati this week. You can watch the entire segment below:

Here are a few of the BYU highlights from the segment:

"I kind of viewed BYU and Cincinnati on the same level, the same caliber of football teams. Both play great defense, BYU may have the best quarterback in college football. They're both undefeated. I didn't understand how they (BYU) dropped so far down. I really didn't see that big of a gap between Cincinnati's strength of schedule and BYU's strength of schedule. That was the one that shocked me a little bit." - Reggie Bush

 Urban Meyer admitted that he fell into the narrative last week that BYU's strength of schedule didn't match up and he discounted the Cougars. After watching the film, however, his opinion on BYU changed:

"On Monday and Tuesday, I sat for hours and I watched Cincinnati and I watched BYU. I'm telling you, and I have a lot of experience pushing the 'Play' button, they are really good. I think Cincinnati should be higher, and I think BYU should be much higher. If you took their helmets off and you put them in the PAC-12, Big 12, or Big Ten, they easily could be in those conference championship games. That's how good I think they are." - Urban Meyer

