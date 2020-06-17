USA Today Projects Yoeli Childs to be a Top 40 NBA Draft Pick

Tis the season of NBA mock drafts. Yesterday, USA today released their latest NBA mock draft. In their mock draft, they projected that former BYU Basketball great Yoeli Childs would be selected in the second round by the Memphis Grizzlies. USA Today said the following about the connection between Yoeli and Memphis:

"Yoeli Childs, who had a workout with the Memphis Grizzlies when he tested the draft waters last year, was easily one of the most underrated players in college basketball. He averaged 22.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while shooting a stunning 22-for-45 (48.9%) on his 3-pointers. Among all Division I players who had as many pick-and-pop possessions, he ranked second-best in efficiency. The general consensus is that due to uncertainty that surrounds the pre-draft process this offseason, Childs will be a riser due to the maturity he brings both on and off the court."

It's fitting that Childs' maturity and ability to adapt would boost his draft stock. As a Senior, Childs endured as much adversity as any BYU player in recent memory. Childs sat out the first nine games of the season thanks to an NCAA suspension involving paperwork. After returning from his suspension, Childs suffered a severely dislocated finger which forced him to sit out multiple games. It's only fair that a player like Childs should be rewarded for his ability to overcome adversity.

Earlier this year, Mark Pope sat down with the Salt Lake Tribune to talk about the progress Yoeli's NBA preparedness. Coach Pope said, “I think the one thing and maybe the most important thing that he’s added is that he’s become a monster of a teammate...He’s become and incredible teammate… and that’s probably the most important thing he’s going to take with him into camp [this] year.”

In the same interview with the Tribune, Childs said, "I know [this] year is going to have a ton of adversity...I’m going to be in a new role, new situation. I could be going all over the country. I could get cut, traded, whatever. But I’ve been able to grow this year and I am ready for whatever.”

Childs has the chance to be the first BYU Basketball player to be drafted since Jimmer Fredette.