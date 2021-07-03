Vae Soifua Commits to BYU Football

On Friday, BYU received a verbal commitment from 2022 offensive line prospect Vae Soifua. Soifua, who is listed 6'5 285 pounds, preps at Orem High School. Soifua is the 11th prospect to commit to BYU over the last 30 days.

There’s a lot to like about Soifua’s game. He has all the physical tools needed to succeed at the next level, but it his competitiveness and physicality that stand out the most. The below tweet from an Ole Miss camp illustrates his competitive nature.

Soifua grew up around Provo. So when BYU offered in May, it was the fulfillment of a lifelong goal. "It’s been a true blessing to receive an offer from a college that I’ve grown up watching," Soifua said. "I was born in Utah and I’ve stayed in Provo for a very long time - it’s always been a goal to get an get offer from them."

Proximity is not Vae's only connection to BYU. His sister plays golf for the Cougars.

Soifua held competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, FAU, Idaho, and SUU when he committed to the Cougars. He was also hearing from USC and Boise State.

Prior to his commitment to BYU, Soifua said, "The coaching staff and how well they develop, and the education at the school" would be the most important factors in his recruitment.

Soifua played right tackle last season for Orem High School. His physicality stands out on film - you can check out his junior highlights below.

