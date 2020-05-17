Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall is Excited for the Transition to the College Game

You can watch the first part of the interview here.

JR Film

Kyson Hall committed to BYU after his sophmore season in high school. In comparing his sophmore and junior film, it was clear that Kyson made progression between the two seasons. While discussing his progression Kyson said, “when I got my scholarship it gave me a big boost… I have a lot more that I can do. With the help of my brothers, and my dad, and my family, it made me realize I needed to start working a lot more than what I did. That means lifting every day or whenever I can and doing a lot more footwork and working on my speed”.

Kyson said he’s excited to join the team because “right now, they’re beating a lot of really good teams like Tennessee and USC, and that made me think, I want to be on that winning team”. As he prepares for the next level, Kyson has a lot of family to lean on for advice and support. Kyson Hall tries to model his game after Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs because he’s smart about the game and he’s “all about speed”.

