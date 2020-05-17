Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall Hopes to Continue Family Legacy at BYU

Kyson Hall, a 2021 BYU commit, is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall. Given the longstanding connection between the Hall family and BYU, committing to BYU Football means a lot to Kyson. It gives him the chance to live up “to [his] dad’s expectations to play in his footsteps and also [his] other brothers who’ve played there”.

You can watch part two of the Kyson Hall interview here.

Why WR?

While his dad and brother played Running Back, and another brother playing Quarterback, it’s surprising that Kyson found his place as a Wide Receiver. In fact, when Kyson first started playing football, he started at Quarterback. He soon realized that his size and skillset was a better fit at Wide Reciever becuase he liked to “use his feet more”. He started working out as a Wide Receiver, and with his speed and quick hands, it was the perfect fit.

His Visit to BYU

On his first visit to BYU, Kyson’s hoped, but didn’t expect to receive a scholarship. He and his parents met with Coach Sitake, Kyson was offered a scholarship to play at BYU. He said of the experience, “as [Coach Sitake] was talking about his past and the recruiting and all that stuff, it made me realize that this is actually really cool. I received my scholarship from the school I actually really want to go to”. Overall, he said, “It was a wonderful and actually a heartfelt experience”.

