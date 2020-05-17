CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall Hopes to Continue Family Legacy at BYU

Casey Lundquist

Kyson Hall, a 2021 BYU commit, is the son of Kalin Hall and the brother of current BYU Quarterback, Jaren Hall. Given the longstanding connection between the Hall family and BYU, committing to BYU Football means a lot to Kyson. It gives him the chance to live up “to [his] dad’s expectations to play in his footsteps and also [his] other brothers who’ve played there”.

You can watch part two of the Kyson Hall interview here.

Why WR?

While his dad and brother played Running Back, and another brother playing Quarterback, it’s surprising that Kyson found his place as a Wide Receiver. In fact, when Kyson first started playing football, he started at Quarterback. He soon realized that his size and skillset was a better fit at Wide Reciever becuase he liked to “use his feet more”. He started working out as a Wide Receiver, and with his speed and quick hands, it was the perfect fit.

His Visit to BYU

On his first visit to BYU, Kyson’s hoped, but didn’t expect to receive a scholarship. He and his parents met with Coach Sitake, Kyson was offered a scholarship to play at BYU. He said of the experience, “as [Coach Sitake] was talking about his past and the recruiting and all that stuff, it made me realize that this is actually really cool. I received my scholarship from the school I actually really want to go to”. Overall, he said, “It was a wonderful and actually a heartfelt experience”.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: BYU Football Commit Kyson Hall is Excited for the Transition to the College Game

Kyson Hall is the son of former BYU RB Kalin Hall and the brother of BYU QB Jaren Hall - he is excited for the transition to the college game at BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Update on BYU Football Target Bentley Redden: Priorities, Connections, & Decision Timeline

Bentley Redden is a BYU Football target who has seen his recruitment explode in recent months, get the latest on his recruitment.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Tanner Toolson Commits to BYU Basketball

Tanner Toolson, son of Andy Toolson, commits to BYU Basketball over Utah, Utah State, and Boise State

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers: The Good, The Bad, The Ratings

The 2020 BYU Football Wide Receivers will be the least experienced position group on the roster.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Signee Sol-Jay Maiava on His Efforts to Recruit Kody Epps and His Relationship with His Mother

Sol-Jay Maiava on his efforts to recruit Kody Epps to BYU and his bond with his Mother.

Casey Lundquist

Video: BYU Football Signee Sol-Jay Maiava on His Unique Recruitment and Relationship with Coach Aaron Roderick

Sol-Jay Maiava received his first offer in 8th grade from Jim Harbaugh - he talks about his recruitment and relationship with Coach Roderick.

Casey Lundquist

Where Are They Now? BYU Football Commits That Got Away

BYU Football has seen their fair share of former commits end up at other schools. Let's take a look back and see where they are now.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Five Teams We Want BYU Football to Schedule

Five teams we want Tom Holmoe and BYU Football to schedule

Casey Lundquist

by

DHC20

Locked on Cougars Podcast: What is the biggest "What If?" moment in BYU Sports History?

I joined Jake Hatch on Locked on Cougars to talk the biggest "what if?" moments in BYU history.

Casey Lundquist

by

le1995

NIL Compensation Could Level the Playing Field for BYU Football

BYU Football faces a recruiting disadvantage without a membership in a Power Five conference - NIL compensation could level the playing field for BYU.

Casey Lundquist