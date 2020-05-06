Video: BYU Football Targets Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, & Targhee Lambson Give Recruiting Updates

This is the first part of an exclusive interview with 2021 BYU Prospects Damuni, Fano, and Lambson. To watch part 2 of the interview you can click on the links below:

Click here to watch part 2.

The recruiting process has changed significantly with government recommendations to shelter in place across the country. For Lambson, Fano, and Damuni, from Timpview High School, the lack of face-to-face interaction has made it more difficult to build relationships with coaches. While communication continues virtually, the importance of these relationships will continue to play a critical role in their decision-making processes.

Collectively, Fano, Damuni, and Lambson have 27 offers from universities around the country, but the classmates share offers from BYU. Fano said, “For me, personally, my decision, a lot of it’s going to be based on who I’m going to play with. It’s a big deal to me that I have the same offer as some of my best friends, so I take that into consideration very heavily”.

Each of the players had glowing reviews for each other’s abilities. Speaking about Damuni, Fano said “When he’s on the field, he completely shuts down one-half of the field… it’s been a blessing to have someone like Raider on the field with me."

Speaking of Lambson, Damuni said “Whenever he has the ball in his hands, everybody knows a big play is gonna happen… you never know what you’re getting with him. He’s very physical."

Speaking of Fano, Lambson said “He’s quick and has a number of moves so it’s not always the same thing. He perfects his craft a lot and is always working… he's a good teammate."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI