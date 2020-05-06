CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

Video: BYU Football Targets Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, & Targhee Lambson Give Recruiting Updates

Casey Lundquist

This is the first part of an exclusive interview with 2021 BYU Prospects Damuni, Fano, and Lambson. To watch part 2 of the interview you can click on the links below:

Click here to watch part 2.

The recruiting process has changed significantly with government recommendations to shelter in place across the country. For Lambson, Fano, and Damuni, from Timpview High School, the lack of face-to-face interaction has made it more difficult to build relationships with coaches. While communication continues virtually, the importance of these relationships will continue to play a critical role in their decision-making processes.

Collectively, Fano, Damuni, and Lambson have 27 offers from universities around the country, but the classmates share offers from BYU. Fano said, “For me, personally, my decision, a lot of it’s going to be based on who I’m going to play with. It’s a big deal to me that I have the same offer as some of my best friends, so I take that into consideration very heavily”.

Each of the players had glowing reviews for each other’s abilities. Speaking about Damuni, Fano said “When he’s on the field, he completely shuts down one-half of the field… it’s been a blessing to have someone like Raider on the field with me."

Speaking of Lambson, Damuni said “Whenever he has the ball in his hands, everybody knows a big play is gonna happen… you never know what you’re getting with him. He’s very physical."

Speaking of Fano, Lambson said “He’s quick and has a number of moves so it’s not always the same thing. He perfects his craft a lot and is always working… he's a good teammate."

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking BYU Football's 10 Uniforms in Independence

BYU Football has worn 10 different uniforms as an independent, I rank them from top to bottom.

Casey Lundquist

by

MattySolo

BYU Football Signee Kody Epps Interview: Part 3

BYU Football wide receiver Kody Epps on his first impression of BYU fans and his preparations for the upcoming season.

Casey Lundquist

by

cougar98

BYU Athletes Create Online Community for Struggling Athletes Across the Nation

BYU athletes David Ball and Natalie Clark create an online community for struggling athletes everywhere in response to COVID-19.

Max Clark

by

Casey Lundquist

Kingsley Suamataia Video Interview: Visit Plans & Decision Timeline

BYU Football target Kingsley Suamataia hopes to make visits to in-state BYU & Utah

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Kingsley Suamataia Video Interview: How BYU Made Up Ground in His Recruitment

BYU Football target Kingsley Suamataia on How BYU Put Themselves Back in The Picture

Casey Lundquist

by

le1995

Video: BYU Football Targets Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, & Targhee Lambson Talk Visit Plans

2021 BYU Prospects Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, & Targhee Lambson discuss their visit plans and decision timelines.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Signee Kody Epps Interview: Part 1

BYU Football wide receiver Kody Epps on the two things he knew about BYU before his offer: Jimmer Fredette and "NCAA Football" the video game.

Casey Lundquist

by

le1995

BYU Football Signee Kody Epps Interview: Part 2

BYU Football wide receiver Kody Epps discusses why he signed during the early signing period with BYU

Casey Lundquist

by

cougar98

2020 Offensive Line: The Good, The Bad, & The Ratings

The 2020 BYU Football Offensive Line might be the best O-Line since BYU went independent.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Where BYU Football's 2019 Opponents Landed in the 2020 NFL Draft

No BYU Cougars were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but over 20 opponents were drafted, including 2 first-round picks.

Max Clark

by

elizae