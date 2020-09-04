Watch: BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni's Pick Six at Bingham

Timpview has played one of the toughest schedules in the state this year. They've played 6A powers Lone Peak, American Fork, and Bingham. While they've take their lumps during an 0-3 start, the talent on the their roster is evident. BYU is targeting at least seven players on Timpview's team. The 2021 targets include Raider Damuni, Logan Fano and Targhee Lambson. Last night, BYU commit Raider Damuni recorded his first pick six of the season.

Damuni started the season at safety before moving over to cornerback. The move paid off last night - Damuni brought his team back late in the game with a pick six. When he is in coverage, opposing quarterbacks have to be very careful when they throw to the outside. If the ball is not thrown with velocity and accuracy, Damuni will jump the route more times than not.

Raider Damuni is a BYU commit whose recruitment has taken off over the past couple years. Most recently, Damuni received offers from Oregon and Stanford.

A few weeks ago, I broke down Raider's film. Here are a few things that stand out:

Versatility

The first thing that stands out is Damuni's versatility. On the first few snaps of his Junior film, Damuni lines up at Safety, Cornerback, Kick Returner, and Wide Receiver. Damuni possesses the athleticism to excel at various positions. His combination of size, speed, and physicality make him an ideal Safety prospect.

Open Field Tackling

Tackling in the open field isn't always flashy, but Damuni's ability to tackle in the open field stands out on film. Damuni is capable of coming downhill and putting opponents on their back; however, he remains disciplined - his eyes and hips are in the right spot which allows him to maintain his balance and make tackles.

Ball Skills

There is a difference between having reliable hands and good ball skills - Damuni has both. Damuni's ball skills allow him to track the football in the air. That sounds simple, but it's extremely difficult to do. In man coverage, a cornerback's main priority is (obviously) to stick with the receiver throughout the route. Damuni is able to defend the route and turn his head around to make a play on the ball.

Damuni tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches like two things most about his game: First, they love his versatility, being able to switch back and forth between Corner and Safety. Second, they like how he is able to find the ball in the air.