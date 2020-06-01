CougsDaily
Watch: BYU Football Releases 2019 Highlight Video

Casey Lundquist

While more important things are going on around our country, let's take a step back and enjoy a quick 2019 BYU Football highlight video. The 2019 BYU Football season was full of ups and downs - let's take a look back at some of the best moments.

BYU had one of their best seasons as an independent in terms of quality wins in 2019. Beating Tennessee, USC, and Boise State is a foundation to a solid season. The problem in 2019, however, was the consistency against G5 opponents. 

BYU vs Tennessee

It took Ty'Son Williams all of two games to cement himself in BYU legacy. BYU's miraculous comeback was completed by Williams' walk off touchdown run. BYU simply wanted it more than Tennessee in the second overtime.

BYU vs USC

If you recall, USC was 2-0 and coming off a dominant win against Stanford. BYU was coming off a win against Tennesse, but the Cougars really didn't play well until very late in that game. BYU held off a very talented USC team thanks to a great game by Zach Wilson and one of the better defensive performances of the year. 

BYU vs Boise State

BYU ends a three-game losing streak and hands Boise State their first (and only) loss of the regular season. Baylor Romney made his first start and played a mistake-free game. The third quarter against Boise State was the most dominant that BYU played the entire season - BYU outscored the Broncos 21-0.

What was your favorite moment of the season? Let us know in the comment section below!

