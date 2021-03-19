NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Publish date:

Watch: BYU Football Spring Highlights Week Three

Another week of spring practices is in the books.
Author:

Unsurprisingly, most BYU fans have turned their attention to the NCAA tournament. The men's basketball team is set to face UCLA in the round of 64 on Saturday night. It will be the Cougars' first appearance in the big dance since 2015. Meanwhile, BYU football continues spring practices. BYU released highlights from the third week of spring football, you can check them out in the video above.

Featured Players

00:09 #5 Chris Jackson catches a fade over #29 Shamon Willis.

00:15 #83 Isaac Rex catches a well-thrown back shoulder pass in the endzone over #26 Mitchell Price.

00:18 #16 Baylor Romney completes a pass to #2 Neil Pau'u.

00:22 #3 Jaren Hall throws a comeback to #85 Brayden Cosper

00:27 #17 Jacob Conover throws an incomplete pass to #36 Talmage Gunther. The pass was broken up by #31 Max Tooley.

00:31 #3 Jaren Hall throws to the corner of the endzone intended for #2 Neil Pau'u. The pass was broken up by #11 Isaiah Herron.

00:37 #25 Tyler Allgeier on kickoff coverage.

00:41 #3 Jaren Hall completes a slant to #23 Hobbs Nyberg.

00:45 #16 Baylor Romney hands off to #11 Mason Fakahua.

00:44 #17 Jacob Conover throws a touchdown to #23 Hobbs Nyberg. Defended by #22 Ammon Hannemann

00:48 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters completes a pass to #23 Hobbs Nyberg.

00:52 #36 Talmage Gunther catches a slant, defended by #21 Dean Jones.

00:57 #16 Baylor Romney throws a touchdown while rolling to his right to #85 Brayden Cosper in the corner of the endzone.

01:10 #16 Baylor Romney hands off to #25 Tyler Allgeier.

01:14 #16 Baylor Romney completes a screen pass to #2 Neil Pau'u.

01:19 #20 Sione Finau runs along the sideline.

01:26 #3 Jaren Hall completes a pass to #5 Chris Jackson over the middle.

01:31 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava checks down to #11 Mason Fakahua.

01:36 #17 Jacob Conover completes a slant to #36 Talmage Gunther.

01:40 #17 Jacob Conover completes to pass over the middle to #89 Kade Moore.

01:43 #28 Hayden Livingston intercepts a pass in the endzone.

01:50 #3 Jaren Hall throws a short touchdown to #2 Neil Pau'u.

