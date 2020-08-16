Watch: BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart Dominates in First Corner Canyon Start

BYU has only offered one QB in the 2021 class - Jaxson Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy before transferring to Corner Canyon for his Senior season. Dart took the field for the first time at Corner Canyon and put together an outstanding performance.

Photo Credit: Twitter @JaxsonDart

In just over one half of football, Dart was 14/15 through the air with 230 yards passing and 3 touchdowns. On the ground, Dart added 77 yards including 2 touchdowns. Dart left the game early in the third quarter when the game was out of reach.

Dart was patient in the pocket as he delivered the ball on time and on target. It's worth noting that Corner Canyon scored a touchdown on every drive led by Dart.

Let's take a minute to talk about Corner Canyon. For any football fans in the state of Utah, Corner Canyon is a team that you must watch in 2020. They have the potential to be one of the best high school offenses in the country. Surrounding Dart at QB is a dangerous group of Wide Receivers: Noah Kjar and Cody Hagen are two names to watch. Hagen is a JR with an early offer from BYU. They also have a talented RB in Austin Bell who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season. Most importantly, you can't forget the big guys up front. Jackson Light, an Oregon commit, anchors the offensive line.

Back to Jaxson Dart, I had a chance to sit down with Dart earlier this Summer to talk about his recruitment. He currently holds offers from BYU, Louisiana, and a couple Ivy League schools. I expect his recruitment to heat up in the coming months.

BYU's staff has made Dart a priority - the Cougars would be ecstatic to add Jaxson Dart to the group.

