BYU Football Target Jaxson Dart on His Relationship with John Beck

BYU Football extended an offer to the first QB in the 2021 class - Jaxson Dart. Dart played his first three years of high school football at Roy High School before transferring to Corner Canyon where he will play his Senior season. I had a chance to catch up with Dart and get and update on his recruitment.

On His Relationship with BYU Great John Beck

"John would love for me to go to BYU....He's good friends with the coaching staff so he helped get my name out to them. I know he had some really good conversations with them. He has helped me out so much, not only with BYU, but with my Quarterback abilities and growing in the game."

Knowledge of the Game

In my film review of Dart's game, three things stood out on film: arm talent, mobility in the pocket, and downfield accuracy. I asked Dart what he would add to my list, he said, "I think for me I've grown in my knowledge of the game. I think that's the biggest part of being a Quarterback is understanding defenses and reads...I think the biggest thing, other than those, would be my knowledge of the game."

Decision Timeline

"I'm not really sure yet, this is all really new to me. It's all happened super fast. I'm really thankful for all the opportunities I've received from different schools. I'd love to get on some visits soon and check out the campuses and the program itself. BYU is a school I'm super interested in and I would love to keep doing research on them."

