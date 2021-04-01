Watch: Highlights from Final BYU Football Spring Practice

BYU football wrapped up spring practices last Friday. In the video above, you can watch the highlights from the final 2021 spring practice.

Featured Players

00:00 #3 Jaren Hall hands off to #20 Sione Finau. Met immediately by #34 Josh Wilson.

00:07 #17 Jacob Conover finds #89 Kade Moore over the middle.

00:13 #17 Jacob Conover completes a slant to #36 Talmage Gunther, first met by #11 Isaiah Herron.

00:22 #16 Baylor Romney hands off to #25 Tyler Allgeier, first met by #27 Tavita Gagnier.

00:27 #16 Baylor Romney finds #1 Keanu Hill in the corner of the endzone, nearest defender was #12 Malik Moore .

00:37 #16 Baylor Romney throws a complete pass to #89 Kade Moore.

00:44 #16 Baylor Romney checks down to #25 Tyler Allgeier.

00:49 #16 Baylor Romney hands off to #11 Mason Fakahua, first met by #27 Tavita Gagnier and #10 Morgan Pyper.

00:55 #17 Jacob Conover hands off to #20 Sione Finau, first met by #34 Josh Wilson.

01:00 #3 Jaren Hall completes a pass to #82 Bentley Hanshaw.

01:07 #3 Jaren Hall throws a touchdown pass to #82 Bentley Hanshaw.

01:14 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters throws an incomplete pass intended for #1 Keanu Hill. Broken up by #22 Ammon Hannemann and #19 Javelle Brown.

01:21 #10 Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters throws a touchdown to #82 Isaac Rex.

