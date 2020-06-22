Watch: Highlights of BYU Basketball Newcomers

The BYU Basketball team will look very different this season - BYU fans could watch as many as 10 players that have never suited up for the Cougars. Today, let's get to know all 10 newcomers.

Matt Haarms

Haarms is a graduate transfer from Purdue. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Brandon Averette

Averette is a graduate transfer from UVU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Wyatt Lowell

Wyatt Lowell was the WAC Freshman of the year at UVU before transferring to BYU. Lowell sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Townsend Tripple

Tripple is a walk-on from Meridian, idaho.

Richard Harward

Harward is another big who transferred from UVU and sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Gideon George

George is a long wing out of New Mexico JC. George might have the highest upside of all the newcomers.

Jesse Wade

Wade is a transfer from Gonzaga who sat out last season due to injury.

Spencer Johnson

Johnson signed with BYU as part of the 2020 signing class. Johnson is a JUCO transfer from Salt Lake Community College.

Hunter Erickson

Erickson is an athletic guard who returned from his mission.

Caleb Lohner

Lohner to BYU is not a done deal. However, I expect him to be on the team next year until I hear otherwise.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI