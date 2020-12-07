SI.com
Watch: Isaiah Kaufusi Interview After BYU Falls to Coastal Carolina

Casey Lundquist

An emotional Isaiah Kaufusi was interviewed by BYUtv's Spencer Linton following BYU's loss to Coastal Carolina. The interview did not disappoint. If you missed the interview, it is embedded at the top of this article.

Where did this team fall short?

"There's a lot of things that we can point out...the only thing I would tell you is that we fell short."

"I'm just proud of my team. Our backs were against the wall, but we wanted this. This is what we signed up for. I'm just so proud of the guys we have, love those guys in the locker room."

Time of possession

Spencer Linton asked Isaiah about Coastal Carolina's dominant ball control that kept the ball away from BYU's offense.

"It's just that triple option, we had three weeks to prepare for Navy and the triple option. It's just one person out of gap or not sound and they can get away from you...they knew where to attack at the right times."

On preparation for San Diego State

"Oh we're going to show up, I'll make sure of that as a senior and a leader. We'll get better this week and we'll learn from our mistakes and we'll show up on Saturday."

