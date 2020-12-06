Watch: Taysom Hills Throws Two Touchdowns in First Half Against the Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill is 2-0 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. In his third career NFL start, Hill is starting to settle in and make noticeable improvements in the passing game. Taysom Hill was 17/23 for 145 passing yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. The two touchdown passes were the first two touchdown passes of Taysom Hill's career. You can watch both of those touchdown passes in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Hill also added 50 yards on the ground in the first half including a 43-yard run that set up his first career touchdown pass.

Hill's first touchdown pass was a 15-yard strike to a wide open Tre'Quan Smith. Hill's second pass was a perfectly-timed throw to TE Jared Cook on third down. Hill was terrific on third down in the first half:

The Fox halftime crew spent most of the halftime show discussing Hill's development as a quarterback. They noted that Hill has learned to go through his progressions and make plays with his arm instead of scrambling to make plays with his legs. They compared Hill's style of play to Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

Michael Strahan added, "He's the most jacked quarterback I've seen."

