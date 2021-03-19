NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Watch: Two BYU Basketball Videos Go Viral on Social Media

While UCLA and Michigan State were battling it out for a chance to take on BYU in the NCAA tournament, the Cougars were going viral on social media.
While UCLA and Michigan State were battling it out for a chance to take on BYU in the NCAA tournament, the Cougars were going viral on social media. Not one, but two separate videos of the BYU basketball team went viral on Thursday night. The first was a video of the BYU coaching staff and players hyping each other for their daily COVID-19 tests. Ever since they arrived in Indianapolis, the Cougars have been quarantined ahead of their first-round matchup against UCLA. You can watch that video at the top of this article - the video above also includes some of the best Twitter reactions from Thursday night.

The second viral video featured Jesse Wade as he was being pried from a broken elevator by his teammates. On Wednesday night, Wade got stuck in the elevator on his way to dinner. While he was stuck, he chatted with his fellow teammates and head coach Mark Pope:

His teammates put down the food and went on a rescue mission. They pulled the stranded Wade from the elevator by prying the doors open with their bare hands:

As of Thursday night, the first video had over 200k views on Twitter and many more on Instagram. The second video had more than 80k views on Twitter.

