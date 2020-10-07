SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Watch: Zach Wilson Breaks Down BYU-Louisiana Tech Film

Casey Lundquist

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson joined BYU Sports Nation to break down Louisiana Tech film with host Jarom Jordan - Wilson did not disappoint. Check out the video that Jarom Jordan posted on his Twitter account:

Here are a few things I learned about Zach Wilson after watching him breakdown film:

1. The game has slowed down for Zach Wilson

Whether it was recognizing the CB in bail technique on his throw to Dax Milne or noticing the defensive back's turned head on his throw to Gunner Romney, the game has slowed down for Zach Wilson. Yes, it's an old sports cliché but it's the best way to describe what he's seeing on the field. We saw Zach's arm talent in 2018, we heard about his mental development in 2019, and we're seeing all come together in 2020.

2. Zach's shoulder limited his play in 2019 more than fans realized

 On the touchdown pass to Gunner Romney, Wilson relied on his arm strength to fit his throw in a tight window between the cornerback and the safety. Everything I've seen tells me Wilson's shoulder was not healthy and he wasn't able to make the throws that we saw him make against Louisiana Tech.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Closer Look at BYU Football's Climb in the AP Top-25 Poll

BYU jumped to #15 in both the coaches poll and the AP poll on Sunday - BYU's highest ranking since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Has 'Emerged as a Primary Candidate' to Play in Legends Classic

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, BYU is the favorite to join the Legends Classic alongside UConn, USC, and Vanderbilt.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against UTSA

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU-UTSA to be Played Without Fans

BYU football announced that no fans will be allowed to attend Saturday's game against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

Tracking Changes on BYU's Depth Chart Against UTSA

BYU's official depth chart against UTSA looked a little different than the depth chart against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against UTSA

BYU released their official depth chart against UTSA.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 3-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 33% chance to go undefeated - the second highest number in college football behind only Ohio State.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 3-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a dominant 3-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Five

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU Football: Position Grades Against Louisiana Tech

We look at every position group and give them a grade for their performance against Louisiana Tech.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist