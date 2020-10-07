Watch: Zach Wilson Breaks Down BYU-Louisiana Tech Film

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson joined BYU Sports Nation to break down Louisiana Tech film with host Jarom Jordan - Wilson did not disappoint. Check out the video that Jarom Jordan posted on his Twitter account:

Here are a few things I learned about Zach Wilson after watching him breakdown film:

1. The game has slowed down for Zach Wilson

Whether it was recognizing the CB in bail technique on his throw to Dax Milne or noticing the defensive back's turned head on his throw to Gunner Romney, the game has slowed down for Zach Wilson. Yes, it's an old sports cliché but it's the best way to describe what he's seeing on the field. We saw Zach's arm talent in 2018, we heard about his mental development in 2019, and we're seeing all come together in 2020.

2. Zach's shoulder limited his play in 2019 more than fans realized

On the touchdown pass to Gunner Romney, Wilson relied on his arm strength to fit his throw in a tight window between the cornerback and the safety. Everything I've seen tells me Wilson's shoulder was not healthy and he wasn't able to make the throws that we saw him make against Louisiana Tech.

