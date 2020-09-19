Week Three: How to Watch BYU's 2020 Opponents

It's the third Saturday of the college football season. Several future BYU opponents will take the field while the Cougars use this bye week to prepare for Troy next Saturday. BYU has seven more games on the official schedule. However, I would be surprised if BYU didn't announce more games throughout the season. Here is when and where you can watch BYU's 2020 opponents on Saturday:

*All game times listed in the mountain time zone

Liberty @ Western Kentucky: 10:00 AM on ESPNU

Western Kentucky has an opportunity to win their first game of the season after losing their opener against Louisville.

Navy @ Tulane: 10:00 AM on ABC

Is BYU really as good as they showed against Navy or are the Midshipmen just a bad football team? BYU fans can find out today.

Stephen Austin @ UTSA: 1:30 PM ESPN2

Troy @ Middle Tennessee: 1:30 PM ESPN

Texas State @ ULM: 5:30 PM ESPNU

The Bobcats are looking to rebound after an overtime loss against rival UTSA.

Louisiana Tech @ Southern Miss: 5:30 PM ESPN2

BYU added Louisiana Tech to their 2020 schedule this week. This is the Bulldogs’ first game of the season.

Houston: Bye

Houston’s game against Baylor was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Baylor.

North Alabama: Bye

