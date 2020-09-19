SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

Week Three: How to Watch BYU's 2020 Opponents

Casey Lundquist

It's the third Saturday of the college football season. Several future BYU opponents will take the field while the Cougars use this bye week to prepare for Troy next Saturday. BYU has seven more games on the official schedule. However, I would be surprised if BYU didn't announce more games throughout the season. Here is when and where you can watch BYU's 2020 opponents on Saturday:

*All game times listed in the mountain time zone

Liberty @ Western Kentucky: 10:00 AM on ESPNU

Western Kentucky has an opportunity to win their first game of the season after losing their opener against Louisville. 

Navy @ Tulane: 10:00 AM on ABC

Is BYU really as good as they showed against Navy or are the Midshipmen just a bad football team? BYU fans can find out today.

Stephen Austin @ UTSA: 1:30 PM ESPN2

Troy @ Middle Tennessee: 1:30 PM ESPN

Texas State @ ULM: 5:30 PM ESPNU

The Bobcats are looking to rebound after an overtime loss against rival UTSA.

Louisiana Tech @ Southern Miss: 5:30 PM ESPN2

BYU added Louisiana Tech to their 2020 schedule this week. This is the Bulldogs’ first game of the season.

Houston: Bye

Houston’s game against Baylor was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Baylor.

North Alabama: Bye

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football’s Grimes, Kaufusi, and Wilson all Recieve National Honors

BYU Football, the coaching staff, and players all received national honors after a dominant performance in Annapolis.

Max Clark

How BYU Football Can Make Moves in AP Poll During Bye Week

BYU's game against Army was postponed - how can BYU improve their ranking in the AP poll during a bye week?

Casey Lundquist

Landscape Reset: What Happens to BYU if the PAC-12 & Mountain West Playing Football?

The 2020 college football landscape took some dramatic turns this week - where does BYU fit in?

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Stacks Up in 2020 College Football Power Index

ESPN's College Football Power Index likes the Cougars.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Kick Time and Television Network Announced for Louisiana Tech

BYU will play in a nationally televised matchup on October 2nd.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Basketball Commit Jake Wahlin on Culture Under Mark Pope

Jake Wahlin committed to BYU over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, and others.

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know BYU Basketball Commit Jake Wahlin

Jake Wahlin committed to BYU over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, and others.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Jake Wahlin Commits to BYU Basketball

BYU added their first commit to the 2021 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Updated ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 25% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU's Current Scheduling Options in November

BYU has three openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist