BYU Football Commit Weston Jones: Reception from BYU Fans was "Greater than Anything I could have Imagined"

Casey Lundquist

Weston Jones
Photo credit: Twitter @WJonesy33)

BYU landed one commitment in June: Weston Jones. Weston Jones is an Offensive Lineman out of Michigan. Jones is a consensus three-star recruit who held offers from BYU, Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, and Air Force among others. Jones is listed at 6'5 260 lbs. Jones is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints who will serve a two-year mission before enrolling in school. I had a chance to catch up with Jones and discuss his decision to commit to BYU.

Jones had already received a couple P5 offers by the time BYU offered him a scholarship in February. It didn't take long, however, for BYU to emerge as the clear favorite. Jones said, "It became clear that BYU was where I wanted to go when I thought more and more about my future and where can propel me and shape me into the best possible version of myself." Once BYU became the leader, Jones didn't waist time in making a pledge to the coaching staff. Jones said, "Why wait when I knew what I wanted and what was the right place for me."

I asked what made BYU unique relative to other schools. Jones said, "What makes BYU unique is not only the church affiliation but the high integrity the football program has."

Above all, the reception from BYU fans stood out to Jones:

