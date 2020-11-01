What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start
Casey Lundquist
BYU football is 7-0 for the first time since 2001 and analysts across the country have noticed. No, BYU haven't played any P5 teams, but they've been dominant enough to create a lot of national hype despite their schedule. Here is a summary of what national college football analysts after BYU's 7-0 start.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bonagura: Oregon vs. BYU
Schlabach: BYU vs. USC
"If the Big 12 does play itself completely out of the playoff picture, it could also further legitimize a debate for undefeated No. 7 Cincinnati or undefeated No. 11 BYU. Any team outside of the Power 5 typically faces a greater burden of proof in the eyes of the committee because of perceived weaker schedule strength. Although that would remain a significant hurdle, if there was enough chaos in the Power 5 races, it's not inconceivable. The Oklahoma State loss could certainly help down the stretch."
Zach Wilson listed on ESPN's "Heisman Five"
4. BYU QB Zach Wilson
Wilson entered Saturday with 22 touchdowns and one interception through six games. In the past decade, the only other QBs to do that: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith.
9. BYU (7-0)
Last game: Beat Western Kentucky, 41-10
Next game: Friday at Boise State
The Cougars don’t show signs of slowing down. QB Zach Wilson and the BYU offense is averaging more than 500 yards per game and 40 points. They’ve got their toughest test of the season next Friday on the blue field.
As Seen on Twitter