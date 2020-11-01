What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

BYU football is 7-0 for the first time since 2001 and analysts across the country have noticed. No, BYU haven't played any P5 teams, but they've been dominant enough to create a lot of national hype despite their schedule. Here is a summary of what national college football analysts after BYU's 7-0 start.

ESPN Bowl Projections

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Bonagura: Oregon vs. BYU

Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

ESPN Commentary on the CFP

"If the Big 12 does play itself completely out of the playoff picture, it could also further legitimize a debate for undefeated No. 7 Cincinnati or undefeated No. 11 BYU. Any team outside of the Power 5 typically faces a greater burden of proof in the eyes of the committee because of perceived weaker schedule strength. Although that would remain a significant hurdle, if there was enough chaos in the Power 5 races, it's not inconceivable. The Oklahoma State loss could certainly help down the stretch."

Zach Wilson listed on ESPN's "Heisman Five"

4. BYU QB Zach Wilson

Wilson entered Saturday with 22 touchdowns and one interception through six games. In the past decade, the only other QBs to do that: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith.

Sports Illustrated's Top 10

9. BYU (7-0)

Last game: Beat Western Kentucky, 41-10

Next game: Friday at Boise State

The Cougars don’t show signs of slowing down. QB Zach Wilson and the BYU offense is averaging more than 500 yards per game and 40 points. They’ve got their toughest test of the season next Friday on the blue field.

As Seen on Twitter