SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

BYU football is 7-0 for the first time since 2001 and analysts across the country have noticed. No, BYU haven't played any P5 teams, but they've been dominant enough to create a lot of national hype despite their schedule. Here is a summary of what national college football analysts after BYU's 7-0 start.

ESPN Bowl Projections

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Bonagura: Oregon vs. BYU
Schlabach: BYU vs. USC

ESPN Commentary on the CFP

"If the Big 12 does play itself completely out of the playoff picture, it could also further legitimize a debate for undefeated No. 7 Cincinnati or undefeated No. 11 BYU. Any team outside of the Power 5 typically faces a greater burden of proof in the eyes of the committee because of perceived weaker schedule strength. Although that would remain a significant hurdle, if there was enough chaos in the Power 5 races, it's not inconceivable. The Oklahoma State loss could certainly help down the stretch."

Zach Wilson listed on ESPN's "Heisman Five"

4. BYU QB Zach Wilson

Wilson entered Saturday with 22 touchdowns and one interception through six games. In the past decade, the only other QBs to do that: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota and Geno Smith.

Sports Illustrated's Top 10

9. BYU (7-0)

Last game: Beat Western Kentucky, 41-10
Next game: Friday at Boise State

The Cougars don’t show signs of slowing down. QB Zach Wilson and the BYU offense is averaging more than 500 yards per game and 40 points. They’ve got their toughest test of the season next Friday on the blue field.

As Seen on Twitter

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Equipment Balances Tradition and Variety with Uniform Combinations

I sat down with BYU Football Equipment Manager Billy Nixon to talk about BYU uniforms.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

BYU football is ranked in the AP top 10 for the first time since 2009.

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad: BYU Football vs Western Kentucky

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Western Kentucky Highlights

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 7-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 44% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Western Kentucky Preview

BYU and WKU face off in a battle of mascots turned football game.

Joe Wheat

A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

BYU has two openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday.

Max Clark