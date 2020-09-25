When Could Boise State Play BYU?

MWC commissioner Craig Thompson told the media on Friday that Boise State could play BYU in 2020. He said the following in Friday's press conference:

"There's the potential that a Boise State-BYU previously scheduled game could be played. Other than that, it would be all conference games."

The two schools were originally scheduled to play in Boise on November 6th. So why was BYU the only non-military school mentioned by Thompson? After all, it's not a secret that BYU's relationship with Thompson has been rocky, to say the least, in the past. It's probably because the schedules aligned perfectly for an early-November game.

Air force is set to travel to Army on the weekend of November 7th - the same weekend that BYU was originally scheduled to travel to Boise State. That leaves the Mountain West in need for one non-conference opponent. BYU has an availability on that weekend and playing Boise State would be a perfect fit.

Adding Boise State to BYU's schedule would be a huge win for the Cougars. It would also give Boise State the opportunity to boost their resume with a win against a good BYU team. If the game was added, this is what BYU's 2020 schedule would look like:

@Navy - 9/7

Troy - 9/26

Louisiana Tech - 10/2

UTSA - 10/10

Houston - 10/16

Texas State - 10/24

Western Kentucky - 10/31

Boise State - 11/6 (Not confirmed)

North Alabama - 11/21

Army - TBD

