Where BYU and its Opponents Landed in Athlon's Preseason Rankings

BYU was ranked behind four of its opponents in Athlon's preseason rankings.

Earlier this week, Athlon Sports ranked every FBS team ahead of the 2021 season. BYU came in at #51. Below is Athlon's explanation of BYU's ranking.

"Matching last year’s 11-1 record and No. 11 finish in the final Associated Press poll will be tough for BYU to replicate in 2021. The Cougars play seven Power 5 opponents, along with Boise State and Utah State from the Group of 5 ranks. Finding a new quarterback to replace Zach Wilson is the top priority this offseason for coach Kalani Sitake." - Athlon Sports

Athlon's preseason opinion of BYU seemingly matches the consensus of national analysts: the Cougars are expected to take a step back this season due to limited returning production at key positions and a more difficult 2021 schedule.

Athlon also outlined BYU's strengths and concerns on both sides of the ball. You can read their full preview here.

BYU was ranked behind four of its regular season opponents - Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, and USC were all ranked in the top 35.

2021 BYU Football Schedule: (Athlon Preseason Ranking)

Arizona: #91

Utah: #26

Arizona State: #15



South Florida: #101

Utah State: #116

Boise State: #31

Baylor: #58

Washington State: #68

Virginia: #59

Idaho State: NA (Not FBS)

Georgia Southern: #107

USC: #18

