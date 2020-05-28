Where BYU Football Falls in the New CBS Sports 130 Rankings

It's nearly impossible to accurately rank all 130 FBS teams in May, but that's exactly what CBS Sports attempted to do in their latest college football rankings.

CBS Sports ranked BYU at #54 heading into the 2020 season. Initially, that seems like a fair ranking for BYU who is coming off a 7-6 season in 2019. BYU is ranked two spots behind Michigan State who also finished 7-6 last season. BYU will face the Spartans on September 12 in Lavell Edwards Stadium.

Three of BYU's opponents landed spots in the top 25. Minnesota is ranked #12 by CBS Sports, and Utah and Boise State are ranked #15 and #22 respectively.

Here is BYU's complete 2020 schedule accompanied by their CBS Sport ranking:

(Date, Team, CBS Sports Ranking)

9/3 @Utah: #15

9/12 Michigan State: #52

9/19 @Arizona State: #41

9/26 @ Minnesota: #12

10/2 Utah State: #57

10/10 Missouri: #70

10/16 Houston: #91

10/24 @NIU: #106

11/6 @Boise State: #22

11/14 San Diego State: #40

11/21 North Alabame: NA

11/28 @Stanford: #96

From a high level, BYU faces another difficult schedule in 2020. However, none of these games (with Minnesota arguably being the exception) look like an insurmountable task for BYU. BYU has proven their ability to beat good teams under Kalani Sitake, but they will need to become a more consistent team against the entire schedule to get over the 7-win hump in 2020.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI