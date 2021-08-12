Where BYU Landed in the Updated SP+ Preseason Rankings

BYU climbed 21 spots in the most recent SP+ rankings

Credit: BYU Photo

On Thursday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the final SP+ preseason college football ranks. BYU came in at #31, 21 spots higher than their original SP+ ranking in February when they ranked #52. Why did BYU climb so many spots in the updated rankings? The February SP+ rankings included a data error that negatively impacted BYU's returning production - one of the three main metrics included in the SP+ algorithm.

SP+ projections consist of three primary metrics: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. Connelly also factors in roster movement from the transfer portal.

Coincidentally, BYU also ranked #31 in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday.

Below is where BYU's 2021 opponents landed in the final SP+ preseason rankings.

vs Arizona - Saturday Sep. 4

S&P+ Ranking: 96

BYU will take on Arizona in the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming off an 0-5 season in which they fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

S&P+ Ranking: 21

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

S&P+ Ranking: 22

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Friday Sep. 24

S&P+ Ranking: 99

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 24th.

@ Utah State - Friday Oct. 1

S&P+ Ranking: 114

BYU will travel to Utah State to take on head coach Blake Anderson for the first time.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

S&P+ Ranking: 39

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Oregon's Andy Avalos took over as head coach.

@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16

S&P+ Ranking: 49

BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide.

@ Washington State - Saturday Oct. 23

S&P+ Ranking: 45

BYU will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

S&P+ Ranking: 56

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 13

S&P+ Ranking: NA

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

@ Georgia Southern - Saturday Nov. 20

S&P+ Ranking: 116

BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history.

@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27

S&P+ Ranking: 14

A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans.