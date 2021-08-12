Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Where BYU Landed in the Updated SP+ Preseason Rankings

BYU climbed 21 spots in the most recent SP+ rankings
Author:
Hall, Jaren 21FTB PRAC 8-6 217

On Thursday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the final SP+ preseason college football ranks. BYU came in at #31, 21 spots higher than their original SP+ ranking in February when they ranked #52. Why did BYU climb so many spots in the updated rankings? The February SP+ rankings included a data error that negatively impacted BYU's returning production - one of the three main metrics included in the SP+ algorithm.

SP+ projections consist of three primary metrics: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. Connelly also factors in roster movement from the transfer portal.

Coincidentally, BYU also ranked #31 in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday.

Below is where BYU's 2021 opponents landed in the final SP+ preseason rankings.

vs Arizona - Saturday Sep. 4

S&P+ Ranking: 96

BYU will take on Arizona in the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming off an 0-5 season in which they fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

Utah - Saturday Sep. 11

S&P+ Ranking: 21

BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.

Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18

S&P+ Ranking: 22

BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.

USF - Friday Sep. 24

S&P+ Ranking: 99

BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 24th.

@ Utah State - Friday Oct. 1

S&P+ Ranking: 114

BYU will travel to Utah State to take on head coach Blake Anderson for the first time.

Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9

S&P+ Ranking: 39

BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Oregon's Andy Avalos took over as head coach.

@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16

S&P+ Ranking: 49

BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide.

@ Washington State - Saturday Oct. 23

S&P+ Ranking: 45

BYU will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State.

Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30

S&P+ Ranking: 56

Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.

Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 13

S&P+ Ranking: NA

After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.

@ Georgia Southern - Saturday Nov. 20

S&P+ Ranking: 116

BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history.

@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27

S&P+ Ranking: 14

A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans.

Hall, Jaren 21FTB PRAC 8-6 217

Where BYU Landed in the Updated SP+ Preseason Rankings

BYU climbed 21 spots in the most recent SP+ rankings

zach wilson jets camp

Zach Wilson Using Practice to Learn When to Take Chances

BYU football helmet fall camp

2021 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Missing

A complete breakdown of the 2021 BYU football roster

Malik Moore and Isaiah Herron vs Wisconsin

BYU Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason coaches poll was released on Tuesday

Kalani Sitake

BYU Football Fall Camp: Footage from Monday's Practice

Check out a few practice clips from Monday

Javelle Brown

BYU Defense Records Multiple Interceptions on the Second Day of Fall Camp

Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU is Playing the Long Game with 'Built4Life'

BYU is taking a wholistic approach to name, image, and likeness

Uriah Leiataua

Watch: Highlights from the First Day of Fall Camp