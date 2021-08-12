Where BYU Landed in the Updated SP+ Preseason Rankings
On Thursday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the final SP+ preseason college football ranks. BYU came in at #31, 21 spots higher than their original SP+ ranking in February when they ranked #52. Why did BYU climb so many spots in the updated rankings? The February SP+ rankings included a data error that negatively impacted BYU's returning production - one of the three main metrics included in the SP+ algorithm.
SP+ projections consist of three primary metrics: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent history. Connelly also factors in roster movement from the transfer portal.
Coincidentally, BYU also ranked #31 in the preseason coaches poll that was released on Tuesday.
Below is where BYU's 2021 opponents landed in the final SP+ preseason rankings.
vs Arizona - Saturday Sep. 4
S&P+ Ranking: 96
BYU will take on Arizona in the new Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Arizona is coming off an 0-5 season in which they fired head coach Kevin Sumlin. This will be the coaching debut for new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.
Utah - Saturday Sep. 11
S&P+ Ranking: 21
BYU hosts rival Utah at home. BYU will have another chance to end the streak.
Arizona State - Saturday Sep. 18
S&P+ Ranking: 22
BYU will face a third PAC-12 South opponent in as many weeks when they host Arizona State on September 18th.
USF - Friday Sep. 24
S&P+ Ranking: 99
BYU will play their third-straight home game against USF on September 24th.
@ Utah State - Friday Oct. 1
S&P+ Ranking: 114
BYU will travel to Utah State to take on head coach Blake Anderson for the first time.
Boise State - Saturday Oct. 9
S&P+ Ranking: 39
BYU will try to win their third-straight game against Boise State next season. Boise State will also feature a new head coach - former head coach Bryan Harsin was hired by Auburn. Oregon's Andy Avalos took over as head coach.
@ Baylor - Saturday Oct. 16
S&P+ Ranking: 49
BYU will travel to Baylor for their first of three-straight P5 games late in the season. BYU fans have wanted more meaningful games late in the season - that is exactly what the 2021 schedule will provide.
@ Washington State - Saturday Oct. 23
S&P+ Ranking: 45
BYU will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State.
Virginia - Saturday Oct. 30
S&P+ Ranking: 56
Bronco Mendenhall returns to Lavell Edwards Stadium to take on his former team.
Idaho State - Saturday Nov. 13
S&P+ Ranking: NA
After nine very difficult games to start the season, BYU will finally get a little breather against Idaho State.
@ Georgia Southern - Saturday Nov. 20
S&P+ Ranking: 116
BYU takes on Georgia Southern for the first time in program history.
@ USC - Saturday Nov. 27
S&P+ Ranking: 14
A regular season finale in the Coliseum? Yes, you read that right. BYU will travel to USC to take on the Trojans.