BYU Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll

In a few weeks, BYU will kick off its 2021 season against the University of Arizona. The Cougars, who went 11-1 in 2020, will have a chance to prove that the 2020 campaign was not a flash in the pan, or the result of a revised schedule. BYU faces a more difficult schedule this season - they will face seven power five opponents.

On Tuesday, USA Today released the preseason 2021 college football coaches poll. BYU didn't crack the top 25, but they did receive numerous votes. If the rankings extended beyond 25, BYU would have ranked #31 given the number of votes they received.

College football preseason rankings are wildly inaccurate - they say very little about future performance. They do, however, provide a good barometer for how a team is perceived by voters. BYU's 2020 season made an impression on coaches across the country. Despite losing multiple players to the NFL (most notably the #2 pick in Zach Wilson), many coaches view BYU as a top-25 program.

USC was BYU's only 2021 opponent that was ranked in the preseason top 25 - the Trojans came in at #14. 2021 opponents Utah, Arizona State, and Boise State also received votes.

Preseason Coach Poll

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State UL Lafayette Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; BYU 53; TCU 48; Michigan 30; UCF 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; etc.

BYU finished ranked #11 in the final AP poll - their highest since they finished #5 in 1996.

