Will Zundel Talks Commitment to BYU Football

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It paid off in a major way in 2020. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. On Thursday, wide receiver prospect Will Zundel committed to BYU as a PWO. I caught up with Zundel to discuss his recent commitment BYU.

Zundel held a competing offer from Southern Virginia University. On why he decided to commit to BYU over other schools recruiting him, Will said, "I chose to go to BYU over other options because I grew up watching their games, I have been a fan my whole life and have dreamed about playing for BYU football my whole life."

The Zundel family has various connections to BYU. "My parents graduated from BYU and My grandfather was a professor there," Zundel said. "My aunt played softball for BYU. I am excited to add to the connections to BYU in my family."

Zundel played wide receiver for American Fork. Listed at 6'5, 220 pounds, Zundel has the frame to play a few different positions at the next level. That could be at wide receiver, tight end, or even somewhere on the defensive side of the ball. Zundel believes he can "thrive in any position because of [his] experience all over the field, including the defensive side of the ball." You can check out his senior film below:

Zundel will leave this Summer to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will enroll at BYU following his mission.

