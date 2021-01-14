NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

Will Zundel Talks Commitment to BYU Football

Will Zundel committed to BYU on Thursday as a preferred walk-on.
Author:

BYU has prioritized the preferred walk-on program since Kalani Sitake was named the head coach. It paid off in a major way in 2020. BYU's leading rusher (Tyler Allgeier) and leading receiver (Dax Milne) both arrived on campus as PWOs in 2018. On Thursday, wide receiver prospect Will Zundel committed to BYU as a PWO. I caught up with Zundel to discuss his recent commitment BYU.

IMG_1876

Zundel held a competing offer from Southern Virginia University. On why he decided to commit to BYU over other schools recruiting him, Will said, "I chose to go to BYU over other options because I grew up watching their games, I have been a fan my whole life and have dreamed about playing for BYU football my whole life."

The Zundel family has various connections to BYU. "My parents graduated from BYU and My grandfather was a professor there," Zundel said. "My aunt played softball for BYU. I am excited to add to the connections to BYU in my family."

Zundel played wide receiver for American Fork. Listed at 6'5, 220 pounds, Zundel has the frame to play a few different positions at the next level. That could be at wide receiver, tight end, or even somewhere on the defensive side of the ball. Zundel believes he can "thrive in any position because of [his] experience all over the field, including the defensive side of the ball." You can check out his senior film below: 

Zundel will leave this Summer to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will enroll at BYU following his mission.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15408141_168390393_lowres

Updated BYU Basketball NCAA Tournament Odds

St. Mary's was the quality win that BYU needed to put them back in the field of 68.

USATSI_14824117_168390393_lowres

Urban Meyer Mentions Zach Wilson as Potential No. 1 Pick

Urban Meyer is the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

USATSI_15408137_168390393_lowres

The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Win at Saint Mary's

IMG_1876

Will Zundel Talks Commitment to BYU Football

Will Zundel committed to BYU on Thursday as a preferred walk-on.

USATSI_15408130_168390393_lowres

BYU Narrowly Misses the Cut in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology

BYU was among the "First Four Out" in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology.

USATSI_15384543_168390393_lowres

David Pollack: Zach Wilson a 'Lock' to be a Top Five Pick

ESPN College Gameday analyst David Pollack is very high on BYU star Zach Wilson.

USATSI_11437011_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Three 2021 Recruiting Targets to Watch

Recruiting never stops, and BYU is still actively working to improve their 2021 roster.

IMG_1873

BYU Football Offers Micah Fe'a as PWO

Micah Fe'a is a quarterback prospect out of Orem High School.