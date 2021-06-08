Sports Illustrated home
Zach Wilson Has 'Undeniably Best Practice' as New York Jet

Zach Wilson put together an impressive practice on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, OTA's (organized team activities) continued for the New York Jets. As you might expect, all eyes have been on the Wilson throughout OTA's. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Wilson put together his best practice (available to the media) as a New York Jet on Tuesday. Below is a social media recap of Zach Wilson's performance at OTA's.

"This is undeniably Wilson’s best practice of these OTAs (that we’ve seen). Doesn’t look good for a rookie. He just looks really good." - Connor Hughes

On the first day of OTA's, one reporter asked Coach Saleh about what stands out about Zach Wilson, Coach Saleh mentioned Wilson's "relentless want for knowledge." For those that followed Wilson's career at BYU, Coach Saleh's description of Wilson echoes the words of his former BYU coaches Jeff Grimes and Aaron Roderick. Both Roderick and Grimes frequently brought up Wilson's thirst for knowledge during his time at BYU.

"He's relentless in terms of his want for knowledge, in terms of studying. It is interesting when he is watching tape, the things he is able to pick up and recognize on tape. He's already trying to get himself into that 501 world." - Coach Saleh

