Zach Wilson Inks Deal with Nike

Ever since he impressed the country during his pro day, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has been talked about as the consensus second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Wilson is likely headed to New York to try to turn around one of the NFL's worst teams - the New York Jets. As Wilson prepares for the draft and life in New York, he is also making business deals.

On Tuesday, Zach Wilson inked a deal with Nike. Nike made the news official by welcoming him into the Nike family on social media:

Wilson became very familiar with Nike products during his time at BYU - BYU is also sponsored by Nike.

When Wilson went viral on pro day, he was wearing a pair of Adidas cleats. Wilson will have to trade in those cleats for a pair (or hundreds of pairs) of Nike cleats.

The first round of the NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 29th. The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall pick. All reports indicate that they will select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. The New York Jets hold the second overall pick.

