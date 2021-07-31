Zach Wilson Looks 'Drastically Better' During Second Practice with Jets

After signing his rookie contract on Thursday, Zach Wilson to the field for his first official practice as a New York Jet on Friday. As you might expect, the second overall pick experienced ups and downs during his first day at training camp. Wilson's best throw on Friday came on this deep play-action pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore.

After that throw, Wilson struggled to find his rhythm.

On Saturday, Wilson took the field once again for his second day of training camp. According to DJ Bien-Aime, Wilson looked "drastically better" on Saturday. Below is a social media recap of Zach Wilson's second day at Jets training camp.

"Zach Wilson starts practice looking drastically better than yesterday. Good to see 5-6 during the first two periods of team. Showed off some play maker skills with a throw to Mims. Jets the fans are enjoying the show." - DJ Bien-Aime

Wilson rose to the top of the Jets' draft board after he impressed the front office (and the rest of the country for that matter) during his pro day. The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Wilson will take the field for the first time as New York Jet when the Jets take on the Giants in the preseason. That game kicks off on August 14th.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI