Zach Wilson Selects His Jersey Number for the New York Jets

Zach Wilson will wear a new number in his first year as a New York Jet.
Zach Wilson will wear a new number in his first year as a New York Jet. According to a report by CBS Sports, Zach Wilson will wear #2 next season. Wilson wore #11 during his freshman year at BYU, and he wore #1 as a sophomore and junior at BYU.

As the second overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson became the highest NFL Draft pick in the history of BYU football. Jim McMahon (1982 Chicago Bears) and Ezekial Ansah (2013 Detroit Lions) held the previous record as the highest draft picks out of BYU - both of them were taken fifth overall in the draft.

That's not the only BYU record Wilson now holds - he also broke a few single season records last year. Wilson holds the single season record for completion percentage, QB efficiency, and TD/Int ratio. Below is a statistical recap of Wilson's 2020 campaign.

Completion percentage (minimum 100 attempts)

Zach Wilson broke a BYU record for completion percentage in 2020 - he completed 73.4% of his passes. Steve Young held the previous record of 71.3% for 37 years. Wilson was only the second quarterback in BYU's illustrious QB history to complete more than 70% of his passes during a season.

Yards per attempt (minimum 100 attempts)

Zach Wilson averaged 11 yards per attempt. That ranks second behind only Ty Detmer in 1989 who averaged 11.1 yards per attempt. Think about that for a minute - Zach Wilson nearly broke the record for highest completion percentage and most yards per attempt in the same season. For comparison, Ty Detmer completed 64% of his passes in 1989 when he averaged 11.1 yards per attempt.

If you put those two numbers together, Zach Wilson just completed the most efficient season of any quarterback in BYU history. His QB efficiency rating was 196.9. Jim McMahon held the previous record of 176.87 for 30 years. Zach Wilson's new record surpassed the previous record by such a large margin that it might never broken.

Passing yards

Zach Wilson threw for 3,692 yards in 2020, that ranks #16 in BYU history. Ty Detmer holds the current record - 5,188 yards in 1990 - a record that will likely never be broken.

Touchdown passes

Wilson threw 33 touchdowns in 2020 which is tied for fifth in single-season BYU history.

TD/Int Ratio

Gifford Nielsen set the BYU TD/Int ratio in 1977 when he threw for 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions (5.33 TD/Int). Zach Wilson shattered Nielsen's record that stood for 43 years. Wilson threw for 33 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for a TD/Int ratio of 11. Wilson lapped a 43 year old record.

In a world of uncertainty amidst a global pandemic, Wilson was astoundingly consistent. When discussing the greatest seasons by BYU quarterbacks, Wilson's 2020 season is right at the top. 

