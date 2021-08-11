Zach Wilson Using Practice to Learn When to Take Chances

Zach Wilson, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has experienced ups and downs through the first few weeks of training camp. This should come as no surprise for a rookie quarterback who is adapting to the speed of the NFL game.

After a the Jets first scrimmage on Saturday, Wilson was "frustrated" with his performance. Wilson told the media, "I've got to make better decisions."

After practice on Wednesday, Wilson described his perspective on training camp. As a rookie, he is using practice to learn where he can take chances in the NFL.

"How can I adapt to this NFL game as quickly as I can? I can't be afraid to make mistakes, especially in practice," Wilson said. "This isn't a game. This is where I'm learning what I can get away with and what I can't."

Wilson continued, "There's times where maybe in a real game I probably wouldn't throw that, but there's times where it's like 'let me try this to see what I can get away with.'...As we get closer to games, you have to start teaching yourself."

The Jets kick off their preseason on Saturday when they take on the New York Giants.

