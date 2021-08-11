Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

Jets' Zach Wilson Using Practice to Learn When to Take Chances

Author:

Zach Wilson, who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has experienced ups and downs through the first few weeks of training camp. This should come as no surprise for a rookie quarterback who is adapting to the speed of the NFL game. 

After a the Jets first scrimmage on Saturday, Wilson was "frustrated" with his performance.  Wilson told the media, "I've got to make better decisions."

After practice on Wednesday, Wilson described his perspective on training camp. As a rookie, he is using practice to learn where he can take chances in the NFL.

"How can I adapt to this NFL game as quickly as I can? I can't be afraid to make mistakes, especially in practice," Wilson said. "This isn't a game. This is where I'm learning what I can get away with and what I can't."

Wilson continued, "There's times where maybe in a real game I probably wouldn't throw that, but there's times where it's like 'let me try this to see what I can get away with.'...As we get closer to games, you have to start teaching yourself."

The Jets kick off their preseason on Saturday when they take on the New York Giants.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

zach wilson jets camp

Zach Wilson Using Practice to Learn When to Take Chances

BYU football helmet fall camp

2021 BYU Football Roster: The Good, The Bad, The Missing

A complete breakdown of the 2021 BYU football roster

Malik Moore and Isaiah Herron vs Wisconsin

BYU Receives Votes in Preseason Coaches Poll

The preseason coaches poll was released on Tuesday

Kalani Sitake

BYU Football Fall Camp: Footage from Monday's Practice

Check out a few practice clips from Monday

Javelle Brown

BYU Defense Records Multiple Interceptions on the Second Day of Fall Camp

Lavell Edwards Stadium

BYU is Playing the Long Game with 'Built4Life'

BYU is taking a wholistic approach to name, image, and likeness

Uriah Leiataua

Watch: Highlights from the First Day of Fall Camp

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Number Changes on the 2021 BYU Football Roster

Which players will rep a new number in 2021?