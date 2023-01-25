10 BYU Recruits to Monitor Before National Signing Day

In one week, BYU will add to its 2023 recruiting class on national signing day. With just seven days to go, there are still several recruits that BYU is trying to bring into the program for the 2023 season and beyond. Here are 10 recruits to monitor over the next week before national signing day.

1. LJ Martin - RB

BYU has been in heavy pursuit of Stanford running back commit LJ Martin ever since the departure of Stanford head coach Dave Shaw. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga and analyst Matt Mitchell traveled to Texas last month to visit with Martin in his home, then he came to campus for an official visit. BYU didn't sign Martin during the early signing period, but they also kept him from signing with Stanford. The Cougars need talented running backs that can be in Provo for the long term as they head into the Big 12. Martin would have the opportunity to compete for a major role in BYU's offense as soon as he steps on campus, and he has the talent to be BYU's running back of the future.

2. Moteaki Mounga - DL

Defensive lineman Moteaki Mounga is a Timpview star who holds competing offers from Utah State, UNLV, SUU, and New Mexico State. BYU is in need of impact defensive lineman, and Mounga fits that description. Mounga declined to sign during the early signing period, so he is a name to monitor over the next week.

3. D'Andre Barnes - DB/WR

Just last week, BYU extended a scholarship offer to Colorado three-star prospect D'Andre Barnes. Barnes excelled at both at wide receiver and safety in high school. He was offered a scholarship by BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, indicating that his offer was likely to play defensive back. Barnes earned offers from Air Force, Bowling Green, Wyoming, and Nevada after his junior season. His recruitment has been relatively quite since then, and BYU is hoping to swoop in late in the process and get him on board.

4. Kevin Doe - ATH

Kevin Doe. Doe preps at East High School in Salt Lake City where he is a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. Kevin Doe is new to the game of football. Up until the last year year, Doe was focused on basketball and track. He averaged over 15 points per game on the hardwood as a junior and he was the Utah 5A state champion in both the 100M dash and the 200M dash last Spring. He won the state title with times of 10.91 (100M) and 21.74 (200M). He tells Cougs Daily that he didn't start playing football until the end of his junior year of high school. His size and speed at 6'4 and his athleticism on the basketball court made him an intriguing prospect when he transitioned to football.

5. Prince Zombo - WR

Prince Zombo is a wide receiver from Arizona that received a PWO offer earlier this month. Last weekend, Zombo came to Provo last weekend for an official visit and to take a closer look at BYU's football program. As a senior, Zombo racked up 42 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the season, he was named to the Arizona 6A first-team all state alongside highly-touted wide receiver prospects Ja'kobi Lane and Tre Spivey.

Prince has good size at 6'1 and he also has good speed. Last year he ran track where he ran a 11.1 100M as a junior. He has reliable hands and he is dangerous after the catch.

6. Drew Cowart - QB

Drew Cowart is a quarterback from Arizona who received a PWO offer last week. Cowart has various ties to the BYU football program. His dad is former BYU defensive lineman Jeff Cowart. Jeff played at BYU from 2000-2001. He also attends American Leadership Academy in Arizona who is coached by former BYU greats Ty Detmer and Max Hall.

BYU isn't the only program vying for Cowart's services. He recently received a competing PWO offer from Utah and the Utes made their way to the Cowart household for an in-home visit.

As a senior, Cowart threw for just under 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns to only 5 interceptions.

7. Strantz Mangisi - OL

Strantz Mangisi is a massive lineman out of Provo High School. He's so big, in fact, that he didn't fit in pads for the photoshoot on his official visit. BYU offered Mangisi as a PWO, and he has various options to choose from. He is weighing PWO offers from BYU, Utah, and Utah State. He is also weighing scholarship offers from New Mexico State, Weber State, Missouri State, Idaho State, and SUU among others.

8. Gage Tanner - LB

Gage Tanner is a linebacker out of Meridian, Idaho. Tanner has received PWO offers from both BYU and Boise State. He was on campus last weekend for an official visit.

9. Stone Mulitalo - DL

Stone Mulitalo is a Snow College defensive lineman that received an offer from BYU last month. Mulitalo was on BYU's radar as a high school prospect a few years ago as a standout at Skyridge High School. Mulitalo earned a couple Group of Five offers while at Skyridge before opting to go to Snow College.

10. David Latu - DL

David Latu is another Snow College defensive lineman that received an offer from BYU. He is weighing competing offers from Washington State, Weber State, and Utah State.

Bonus: John Taumoepau - DL

10 was a round number so it made the headline, but there is another JUCO player to keep your eye on. John Taumpoepau is, you guessed it, another defensive lineman from Snow College. Taumoepau received a BYU offer on the same day as his two Snow College teammates. He also holds offers from SUU and Portland State.

